With Ryan in place, Falcons begin coach search by interviewing Dolphins’ Weaver and Seahawks’ Kubiak

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons interviewed Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver on Saturday as they began their search for a coach.

The interviews came immediately after the team named Matt Ryan president of football. In the newly created position, Ryan will lead the searches for coach and general manager.

The Falcons fired coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot after the completion of an 8-9 season. It was the team’s eighth consecutive losing season.

The Falcons filled the president of football position before launching interviews for the new coach. The coach and general manager will report to Ryan, who was the Falcons’ quarterback for 14 seasons and most recently has worked as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports.

Kubiak was the New Orleans Saints’ offensive coordinator in 2024 before taking that role for the 2025 season with Seattle. He previously worked as an offensive assistant with San Francisco, Denver and Minnesota.

Weaver has coordinated the Dolphins’ defense for two seasons following three seasons as a defensive assistant with the Baltimore Ravens. He coached from 2016-20 with the Houston Texans, including one year as defensive coordinator.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Thursday he hopes John Harbaugh, who was fired on Tuesday following 18 seasons as coach of the Ravens, would be interested in interviewing with Atlanta.

