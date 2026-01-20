Todd Monken interviews a 2nd time for Browns’ coaching job

Todd Monken had his second interview on Tuesday for the Cleveland Browns' coaching job.

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams)

Monken has been Baltimore’s offensive coordinator for the past three seasons and first interviewed on Jan. 10. He has also interviewed for Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator opening.

He was the second candidate to get a second interview. Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had his on Monday.

Monken has history with the Browns, serving as offensive coordinator on Freddie Kitchens’ staff in 2019. He worked at the University of Georgia from 2020-22 and was the offensive coordinator when the Bulldogs won the national title in 2021 and ’22.

The Ravens were second in the league this season in rushing yards per game (156.6 yards) and 11th in scoring, averaging 24.9 points per game. Baltimore was the league’s top-ranked offense in 2024, when it became the first team in NFL history to have at least 4,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards in a season.

Monken also has worked in Jacksonville (2007-10) and Tampa Bay (2016-17). He was the head coach at Southern Mississippi from 2011-13 and had a 13-26 record.

Cleveland fired Kevin Stefanski on Jan. 5 following six seasons and a 46-58 record. Stefanski — who was hired as Atlanta’s coach on Saturday — was a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and ’23.

The Browns were 5-12 this season and 8-26 the past two years.

Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was slated to have a second interview on Wednesday before informing the Browns that he was withdrawing from consideration.

Cleveland was also slated to have second interviews with Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase and Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.

The Browns’ search is expected to go until at least early next week, since they will have to have an in-person interview with one more minority candidate to fulfill Rooney Rule requirements. They also can’t interview Scheelhaase until at least Monday since the Rams are still in the playoffs.

