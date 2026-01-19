Titans interview finalists Matt Nagy and Robert Saleh for their head-coaching job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans said Monday they held in-person interviews with Matt Nagy and Robert Saleh as…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans said Monday they held in-person interviews with Matt Nagy and Robert Saleh as finalists to fill their head-coaching vacancy.

Nagy interviewed virtually with the team earlier this month. Saleh was supposed to also talk to the Titans on a virtual basis, but those in charge of the search decided to fly him to Nashville after San Francisco was eliminated from the playoffs Saturday night with a loss at Seattle.

Tennessee has spoken to 15 candidates since the process began. Jeff Hafley went off the board earlier Monday when Miami hired him as its coach, and last week John Harbaugh canceled a meeting when he was on track to take the New York Giants’ job.

Nagy, who coached Chicago from 2018-21, has been Kansas City’s offensive coordinator since 2023. Saleh was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator this season after coaching the New York Jets from 2021-24 and getting fired midseason.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.