Titans continue coaching search interviewing former Dallas coach Jason Garrett, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans met with Jason Garrett in person Friday, making the former Dallas Cowboys coach…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans met with Jason Garrett in person Friday, making the former Dallas Cowboys coach and current broadcaster the sixth candidate interviewed in the team’s search for a new head coach, according to a person familiar with the interview schedule.

The Titans started the search to replace Brian Callahan, who was fired Oct. 13, Tuesday meeting with interim coach Mike McCoy in person.

The team also interviewed Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on Wednesday, Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo all virtually, the person confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Titans are not commenting on individual interviews during the search.

Garrett, 59, has an 85-67 record over his 10 seasons with Dallas, and he is 2-3 in the playoffs. After he left Dallas following the 2019 season, he was offensive coordinator for the New York Giants in 2020 and 2021. He has been a broadcaster with NBC Sports since 2022.

That person also confirmed that the Titans requested an interview with Mike McDaniel, fired by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. The Titans earlier Friday requested interviews with Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

That puts the Titans’ list of candidates at 15 with requests in to interview Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

NFL rules limit when teams can talk to coaches whose teams are currently in the playoffs. Coaches in the wild-card round can do a virtual interview of up to three hours beginning Tuesday, except for Smith who can’t until Wednesday with Pittsburgh playing Monday night.

This is the first coaching search being run by first-time general manager Mike Borgonzi, hired less than a year ago by the Titans. Tennessee is mired in a skid of four straight losing seasons. ___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.