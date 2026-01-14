Titans continue coaching search by interviewing former Miami coach Mike McDaniel, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans met with former Miami coach Mike McDaniel on Wednesday, as the latest candidate…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans met with former Miami coach Mike McDaniel on Wednesday, as the latest candidate evaluated in their search for a new head coach, according to a person familiar with the interview schedule.

McDaniel was fired Jan. 8 after going 7-10 with Miami missing the playoffs for a second straight year.

He is considered a creative offensive mind, and the Titans are rebuilding with quarterback Cam Ward. McDaniel interviewed in person with team officials, the person confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Titans are not commenting on individual interviews during the search.

The Dolphins went 35-33 under McDaniel, reaching the playoffs in his first two seasons but losing in the first round each time. Miami missed the postseason in 2024 after being eliminated by the Jets in the regular-season finale.

Postseason hopes ended Week 15 this past season, extending the Dolphins’ 25-year playoff-win drought.

The Titans started the search to replace Brian Callahan, who was fired Oct. 13, on Jan. 6, meeting with interim coach Mike McCoy in person. The team confirmed Jan. 10 that seven candidates interviewed over the first week including Kevin Stefanski, Jason Garrett and both Kansas City coordinators Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo.

Tennessee resumed the search Monday, interviewing Raheem Morris followed by Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley on Tuesday.

