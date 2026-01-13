Texans secure first road playoff win with suffocating defensive performance

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans finally won a road playoff game after dropping their first six with a victory…

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans finally won a road playoff game after dropping their first six with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now they’ll hit the road again for a divisional matchup at New England where a win will put them in the AFC Championship Game for the first time in franchise history.

The Texans relied on their suffocating defense on Monday, highlighted by two defensive TDs to get the 30-6 win on a night quarterback C.J. Stroud struggled with turnovers. It was a franchise-record 10th straight victory and puts Houston in the divisional round for a third straight season.

Houston’s defensive performance against veteran Aaron Rodgers was the best in a postseason game in franchise history and one of the best in a playoff game in decades. The 175 yards and six points they allowed were the fewest in franchise history and it was the first time they hadn’t allowed a touchdown in a playoff game.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins returned a fumble 33 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it 17-6 and Calen Bullock’s 50-yard interception return wrapped up the scoring with about 2½ minutes to go. They are the first defense since 1950 to score two touchdowns and limit a team to less than 200 yards in a postseason game.

They became the first defense since the 1940 Chicago Bears to score multiple defensive touchdowns without allowing a touchdown in a playoff game. Houston is also the first team since 2007 to have a fumble return for a touchdown and an interception return for a score in a single playoff game.

“It was an outstanding defensive performance, one of the best that I’ve seen versus a really talented offense, talented quarterback who has played at a high level for a long time,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “So, I’m proud.”

What’s working

There’s a lot to pick from here, but Houston’s stellar pass rush was the biggest star of Monday’s game. The Texans got after Rodgers all night, sacking him four times, hitting him 12 others and forcing two fumbles. Defensive ends Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter led that charge, combining for 15 quarterback pressures on a night Houston generated a 44.7% pressure rate. They did it despite rarely blitzing and sticking to a four-man rush.

Hunter forced a fumble and Anderson caused the fumble that Rankins returned for the score.

What needs help

Stroud must clean up his mistakes after fumbling five times, losing two of them and throwing an interception. The quarterback and center Jake Andrews seemed not to be on the same page Monday night and two of his fumbles came on errant snaps and one came when he wasn’t ready for the snap and it bounced off his chest.

“We had some problems with the snaps, me catching them,” Stroud said. “Got to find a way just to catch them and take care of the ball.”

Stock up

WR Christian Kirk had eight receptions for 144 yards — both career-highs — with a touchdown to lead the offense. His 144 yards receiving are the most in a playoff game in franchise history and he’s the third player in team history to have at least 100 yards receiving and a score in a game.

The performance comes after a difficult regular season where the eight-year veteran had a career low 239 yards receiving in his first year with the Texans.

“I told him it’s not easy being in the year he’s in not having the production stats-wise,” Stroud said. “For him to keep going week in and week out, prepping the right way, to see it pay off was really dope. Super proud of him and just keep it going with him and he’s a heck of a player.”

Stock down

TE Dalton Schultz had just 12 yards receiving after he had 73 yards receiving last week.

Injuries

Pro Bowl WR Nico Collins is in the concussion protocol after hitting his head hard on the ground on an incomplete pass in the third quarter. … Special teams player Justin Watson is also in the protocol after being injured Monday night.

Key numbers

7 — The Texans had seven different players with a tackle for loss Monday night.

67% — Houston converted 67% of its third downs against the Steelers, which is the highest conversion rate in a playoff game in franchise history.

Next steps

The Texans look to limit their offensive mistakes and continue their defensive success on Sunday when they meet the Patriots in the divisional round for the third time. Houston lost at New England in that round in both the 2012 and 2016 playoffs and is 0-6 all-time in divisional games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.