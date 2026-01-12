Steelers and Texans nearly at full strength for wild-card showdown

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers were remarkably healthy heading into Monday night’s wild-card playoff game. The…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers were remarkably healthy heading into Monday night’s wild-card playoff game.

The Texans and the NFL’s top-ranked defense received a boost hours before the game when reserve safety Jaylen Reed, who had been out since late November with a forearm injury, was activated off injured reserve.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios, quarterback Graham Mertz, linebacker Christian Harris, offensive guard Juice Scruggs, running back Jawhar Jordan and cornerback Alijah Huzzie were inactive for Houston.

The AFC North champion Steelers had wide receiver DK Metcalf available after he served a two-game suspension for making contact with a fan in Detroit on Dec. 21. They were also nearly at full strength.

Running back Kaleb Johnson, wide receiver Roman Wilson, quarterback Will Howard, defensive lineman Logan Lee, outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon, offensive tackle Jack Driscoll and cornerback Tre Flowers were inactive for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers were looking to end a six-game playoff losing streak, while the Texans were searching for the first road postseason victory in franchise history.

