Sports on TV for Sunday, Jan. 18

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Jan. 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
ESPNU — FAU at Temple
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Wichita St. at South Florida
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Texas at Tulane
6 p.m.
ESPNU — UTSA at Memphis
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at Houston
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
CBSSN — VCU at Richmond
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisville at NC State
FOX — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.
1:30 p.m.
USA — Duquesne at Rhode Island
2 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Syracuse
CBSSN — George Mason at St. Joseph’s
CW — North Carolina at Florida St.
SECN — Tennessee at Alabama
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Oklahoma
4 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Wisconsin
NBC — Maryland at UCLA
SECN — Texas A&M at Texas
6 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke
BTN — Minnesota at Washington
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Iowa
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at North Carolina
6 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Arkansas
COLLEGE WRESTLING
2 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Michigan
GOLF
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Lima Golf Club, Lima, Peru
1 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Lima Golf Club, Lima, Peru
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (GIRL’S)
6:30 p.m.
NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Membertou, Canada
NBA BASKETBALL
Noon
PRIME VIDEO — Orlando vs. Memphis, London
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — Long Island at Iowa
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Houston at New England
ESPN — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Houston at New England
6:30 p.m.
NBC — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: L.A. Rams at Chicago
PEACOCK — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: L.A. Rams at Chicago
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Dallas
SAILING
3 p.m.
CBS — SailGP: Event 01, Perth, Australia (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
UNRIVALED BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TRUTV — Rose vs. Laces, Miami
8:45 p.m.
TRUTV — Hive vs. Phantom, Miami
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Major League Volleyball: Orlando at Omaha
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.