Sports on TV for Sunday, Jan. 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Jan. 18 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) Noon BTN — Penn St.…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Jan. 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

ESPNU — FAU at Temple

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Wichita St. at South Florida

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Texas at Tulane

6 p.m.

ESPNU — UTSA at Memphis

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at Houston

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

CBSSN — VCU at Richmond

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at NC State

FOX — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.

1:30 p.m.

USA — Duquesne at Rhode Island

2 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Syracuse

CBSSN — George Mason at St. Joseph’s

CW — North Carolina at Florida St.

SECN — Tennessee at Alabama

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Oklahoma

4 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Wisconsin

NBC — Maryland at UCLA

SECN — Texas A&M at Texas

6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke

BTN — Minnesota at Washington

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Iowa

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at North Carolina

6 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Arkansas

COLLEGE WRESTLING

2 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Michigan

GOLF

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Lima Golf Club, Lima, Peru

1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Lima Golf Club, Lima, Peru

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (GIRL’S)

6:30 p.m.

NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Membertou, Canada

NBA BASKETBALL

Noon

PRIME VIDEO — Orlando vs. Memphis, London

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Long Island at Iowa

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Houston at New England

ESPN — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Houston at New England

6:30 p.m.

NBC — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: L.A. Rams at Chicago

PEACOCK — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: L.A. Rams at Chicago

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Dallas

SAILING

3 p.m.

CBS — SailGP: Event 01, Perth, Australia (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

UNRIVALED BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Rose vs. Laces, Miami

8:45 p.m.

TRUTV — Hive vs. Phantom, Miami

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Major League Volleyball: Orlando at Omaha

_____

