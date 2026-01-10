Sports on TV for Sunday, Jan. 11

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Jan. 11
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
FOX — Illinois at Iowa
USA — Saint Joseph’s at Richmond
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at FAU
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wright St. at Oakland
ESPNU — North Texas at Wichita St.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at UCF
PEACOCK — Northwestern at Rutgers
6 p.m.
PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Washington
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech
CBSSN — George Mason at George Washington
TRUTV — Villanova at Providence
1 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Notre Dame
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Liberty
2 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Miami
CBSSN — Duquesne at VCU
CW — Pittsburgh at Louisville
TRUTV — UConn at Creighton
SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
USA — Saint Louis at Loyola of Chicago
3 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Penn St.
ESPN — Texas at LSU
4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech
PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Maryland
SECN — Oklahoma at Kentucky
5 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Indiana
ESPN — Duke at Stanford
6 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at NC State
SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
7 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Nebraska
COLLEGE WRESTLING
1 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Wisconsin
FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m.
NBC — 2026 U.S. Winter Olympic Trials: U.S. Figure Skating Championships, St. Louis
GOLF
10 a.m.
FS1 — LIV GOLF Promotions 2026: Final Round, Black Diamond Ranch, Lecanto, Fla.
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Golf Classic, First Round, The Ocean Club, Nassau, Bahamas
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (GIRL’S)
5 p.m.
NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Czechia, Group B, Membertou, Canada
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
NBATV — Cleveland at Texas
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Jacksonville
4:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: San Francisco at Philadelphia
8:20 p.m.
NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: L.A. Chargers at New England
PEACOCK — AFC Wild Card Playoff: L.A. Chargers at New England
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Winnipeg
8 p.m.
NHLN — Vegas at San Jose
SKIING
3 p.m.
CNBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Lake, Placid, N.Y.
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
4 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Aspen, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — English FA Cup: Arsenal at Portsmouth, Third Round
8:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Heart of Midlothian at Dundee
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Nice at Nantes, Round of 32
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, Final, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup – Day 10 Finals
5:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
UNRIVALED BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TRUTV — Breeze vs. Rose, Miami
8:45 p.m.
TRUTV — Vinyl vs. Hive, Miami
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Major League Volleyball: Grand Rapids at Atlanta
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — League One: Atlanta at Austin
