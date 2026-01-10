Sports on TV for Sunday, Jan. 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Jan. 11 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) Noon FOX — Illinois at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Jan. 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

FOX — Illinois at Iowa

USA — Saint Joseph’s at Richmond

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at FAU

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wright St. at Oakland

ESPNU — North Texas at Wichita St.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at UCF

PEACOCK — Northwestern at Rutgers

6 p.m.

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — George Mason at George Washington

TRUTV — Villanova at Providence

1 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Notre Dame

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Liberty

2 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Miami

CBSSN — Duquesne at VCU

CW — Pittsburgh at Louisville

TRUTV — UConn at Creighton

SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

USA — Saint Louis at Loyola of Chicago

3 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Penn St.

ESPN — Texas at LSU

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Maryland

SECN — Oklahoma at Kentucky

5 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Indiana

ESPN — Duke at Stanford

6 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at NC State

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

7 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Nebraska

COLLEGE WRESTLING

1 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Wisconsin

FIGURE SKATING

2 p.m.

NBC — 2026 U.S. Winter Olympic Trials: U.S. Figure Skating Championships, St. Louis

GOLF

10 a.m.

FS1 — LIV GOLF Promotions 2026: Final Round, Black Diamond Ranch, Lecanto, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Golf Classic, First Round, The Ocean Club, Nassau, Bahamas

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (GIRL’S)

5 p.m.

NHLN — 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Czechia, Group B, Membertou, Canada

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at Texas

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Jacksonville

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: San Francisco at Philadelphia

8:20 p.m.

NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: L.A. Chargers at New England

PEACOCK — AFC Wild Card Playoff: L.A. Chargers at New England

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Winnipeg

8 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at San Jose

SKIING

3 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Lake, Placid, N.Y.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

4 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Aspen, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — English FA Cup: Arsenal at Portsmouth, Third Round

8:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Heart of Midlothian at Dundee

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Nice at Nantes, Round of 32

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, Final, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup – Day 10 Finals

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

UNRIVALED BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Breeze vs. Rose, Miami

8:45 p.m.

TRUTV — Vinyl vs. Hive, Miami

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Major League Volleyball: Grand Rapids at Atlanta

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — League One: Atlanta at Austin

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.