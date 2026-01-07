Seahawks sign LT Charles Cross to 4-year extension. He’s expected to return from injury for playoffs

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have finalized a four-year contract extension with left tackle Charles Cross. The contract…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have finalized a four-year contract extension with left tackle Charles Cross.

The contract runs through the 2030 season and includes $75 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. Cross, 25, was already under contract through 2026 because the Seahawks exercised his fifth-year option earlier in the season.

“It means a lot to me,” Cross said Wednesday. “This team, this organization, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. This place is definitely special, and I believe that and everyone in this building.”

The Seahawks selected Cross in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft with a pick they acquired when they traded Russell Wilson. Cross has started 62 games, including 14 this season for the Seahawks, who are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

“I feel great just being in Seattle, being around my teammates, the organization here,” Cross said.

Cross missed the last three games of the regular season with a hamstring injury, which he said happened during Jason Myers’ game-winning field goal against Indianapolis on Dec. 14. Cross practiced Wednesday and is expected to be back for the playoffs.

The Seahawks received a first-round bye and will host the lowest remaining seed on the weekend of Jan. 17-18, giving Cross plenty of time to get back to full strength.

“I feel like it’ll help me a lot,” Cross said, “just being able to recover and get the reps, get more reps in and refine what I’ve been working on.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.