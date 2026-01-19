Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet out for remainder of playoffs with knee injury

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet will miss the remainder of the playoffs with a knee injury…

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet will miss the remainder of the playoffs with a knee injury that requires surgery, coach Mike Macdonald said in a local radio interview on Monday.

Charbonnet injured his knee during Saturday night’s 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round.

“He’s got a significant knee injury, unfortunately,” Macdonald said on Seattle Sports 710 on Monday. “Breaks your heart. He’s going to need surgery, so he’s got a good long road to come back. Our heart goes out to him, prayers go out to Charbs. We love him, man.”

During the regular season, Charbonnet led the Seahawks with 12 rushing touchdowns, as well as added 730 yards, which trailed only Kenneth Walker III for the team lead.

Charbonnet became the first Seahawks running back since Marshawn Lynch in 2014 to rush for at least 10 touchdowns in a season.

Walker, whose three rushing touchdowns against the 49ers tied him with Shaun Alexander for the most in a playoff game in franchise history, is the only healthy running back on Seattle’s roster. The Seahawks could add either of veteran running backs Velus Jones Jr. or Cam Akers from the practice squad, as well as George Holani, who has been on injured reserve since late November.

Regardless, the Seahawks will be without Charbonnet ahead of their NFC championship game matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

“This guy is the epitome of what it means to be a Seahawk,” Macdonald said. “Absolute tough as nails, great teammate, great human being, plays his tail off, detail oriented, unselfish. It just hurts, man, it hurts that it’s going on, but he’s going to be back stronger than ever, and the guys are going to pick him up.”

