Seahawks, Rams will meet for 3rd time this season as division foes play for Super Bowl berth

Los Angeles Rams (14-5) at Seattle (15-3) Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST, FOX. BetMGM NFL Odds: Seahawks by 2 1/2. Against…

Los Angeles Rams (14-5) at Seattle (15-3)

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST, FOX.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Seahawks by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Rams 11-8; Seahawks 13-5

Series record: Seahawks lead 29-28

Last meeting: Seattle beat the Rams 38-37 in overtime on Dec. 18.

Last week: The Rams beat Chicago 20-17 in overtime in the divisional round on Jan. 18. The Seahawks beat the 49ers 41-6 in the divisional round on Jan. 17.

Rams offense: overall (1), rush (7), pass (1), scoring (1).

Rams defense: overall (17), rush (12), pass (19), scoring (10).

Seahawks offense: overall (T-7), rush (T-10), pass (8), scoring (5).

Seahawks defense: overall (6), rush (3), pass (10), scoring (1).

Turnover differential: Rams plus-15; Seahawks minus-4.

Rams player to watch

RG Kevin Dotson returned after missing three games because of an ankle injury, and Los Angeles’ top offensive lineman didn’t miss a beat, grading out as Pro Football Focus’ best run-blocking interior lineman during the divisional round. The Rams finished with 111 yards rushing, and coach Sean McVay regretted going away from his successful ground game. Dotson was hurt on the first drive of the wild 38-37 overtime loss to the Seahawks, and the drop-off from Dotson to backup Justin Dedich was a key factor in swinging the NFC West and top seed in the conference to Seattle.

Seahawks player to watch

RB Kenneth Walker III. Not only did Walker tie Shaun Alexander’s record for TD runs in a playoff game with three in last week’s victory, but he also rushed for a season-high 116 yards. Because Zach Charbonnet is out for the remainder of the playoffs with a knee injury, Seattle will turn almost exclusively to Walker to churn out yards on the ground.

Key matchup

WR Cooper Kupp against the Rams secondary. Kupp had his most receiving yards in a game since Nov. 9 in the Seahawks’ 41-6 win over the 49ers in the divisional round. In two games against the Rams, his former team, Kupp has six catches for 62 yards this season.

Key injuries

Rams: CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. has been limited because of a shoulder injury but is expected to play Sunday. Los Angeles’ secondary is already short-handed after Ahkello Witherspoon sustained a season-ending shoulder blade injury against Carolina in the wild-card round. … OLB Byron Young was held out of practice this week as a precaution because of knee soreness. … S Quentin Lake missed practice Wednesday because of illness.

Seahawks: QB Sam Darnold (oblique) was limited in practice on Wednesday, after injuring it last week. TE Elijah Arroyo (knee) and LB Chazz Surratt (ankle) were both full participants after being ruled out for last week’s game. T Charles Cross (foot) did not practice on Wednesday, nor did fellow tackles Josh Jones (knee, ankle) nor Amari Kight. RB George Holani (hamstring) was a full participant on Wednesday. LB Uchenna Nwosu (hamstring) was a limited practice participant, as was FB Robbie Ouzts (neck).

Series notes

The Rams have won four of the past six games played in Seattle, but fell in an overtime thriller last month. … Each of the past five games between the Rams and Seahawks have been decided by one score, including Seattle’s 38-37 overtime win on Dec. 18. … The Seahawks are 17-8 against the Rams in Seattle. These franchises seldom played until realignment in 2002, when the Seahawks moved from the AFC West to the NFC West. … The Rams are 2-0 against the Seahawks in the playoffs, with both victories coming in Seattle following the 2004 and 2020 seasons. … Coach Sean McVay led Los Angeles to a 30-20 win in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Jan. 9, 2021, but there were no fans at Lumen Field because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stats and stuff

Rams: They’re in the conference championship game for the 12th time after going 5-6 record in their previous trips. Sean McVay is 2-0 in such games, guiding Los Angeles over the New Orleans Saints after the 2018 season and the San Francisco 49ers after the 2021 season. … This is the first time McVay is facing a repeat opponent in the playoffs, having seen 15 different opponents in his first 15 postseason games. … The Rams are 3-0 against NFC West opposition in the playoffs under McVay, knocking off the Seahawks after the 2020 season and the Arizona Cardinals and 49ers en route to their Super Bowl title following the 2021 season. … QB Matthew Stafford failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time in nine playoff games with the Rams and the second time in his postseason career overall when he failed to find the end zone last week against the Bears. … RB Kyren Williams had two rushing touchdowns in Chicago, his first playoff scoring runs in five career playoff games. … CB Cobie Durant can become the first Rams defender to intercept a pass in three straight playoff games. He picked off Bears QB Caleb Williams twice, giving him three interceptions this postseason. … The Rams are converting 27.6% of third downs in the playoffs, the lowest mark among the four remaining teams. They were 5 for 16 (31.3%) against Chicago.

Seahawks: Seattle earned its first division title since 2020, and 12th in franchise history…. The Seahawks have 14 regular-season wins for the first time in franchise history. The Seahawks’ previous franchise record for wins in a season was 13, which happened in the 2013 and 2005 seasons. Seattle won the Super Bowl after the 2013 season. Seattle went 10-7 last season and hasn’t had a losing season since 2021 under Pete Carroll. … The Seahawks had five players selected to the 2025 All-Pro team, matching a franchise record, with WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba earning first-team honors and DT Leonard Williams, CB Devon Witherspoon, LB Ernest Jones IV, and P Michael Dickson making the second team. … Smith-Njigba, who leads the NFL in receiving yards this season, has also had 100 or more catches in consecutive seasons. He had 119 catches in the 2025 season. … Seahawks TE A.J. Barner has set single-season career highs in receptions (52), yards (519) and touchdowns (six). … Ernest Jones IV had five interceptions this season for Seattle, tied for second most in the NFL. Jones also had one in Seattle’s divisional round win over the 49ers. … Kenneth Walker III tied Shaun Alexander’s record for TD runs in a playoff game with three in last week’s victory.

