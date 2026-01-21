Seahawks QB Sam Darnold feeling ‘really good’ after playing with oblique injury in divisional round

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After playing with an oblique injury in the Seattle Seahawks’ 41-6 win over the San Francisco…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After playing with an oblique injury in the Seattle Seahawks’ 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, quarterback Sam Darnold said he has felt “really good” in the days since the victory.

“Just attacking rehab these last couple days,” Darnold said Wednesday. “Obviously will be throughout the week. Like I said, just got to continue to prepare and get my body right for Sunday.”

The eighth-year quarterback was confident last week he would be able to play in the Seahawks’ first home playoff game in front of fans in nearly a decade and followed through.

Before being pulled in the fourth quarter of a blowout win, Darnold completed 12 of 17 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Coach Mike Macdonald said that Darnold’s health continues to improve, but that he will not be a full-go in practice during the week leading up to Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“We have a plan,” Macdonald said. “We’re going to work through it; see how the day goes; then kind of take it day by day and take it to tomorrow. But he won’t be like throwing every ball every play for the whole week, no.”

Darnold said he felt something in his oblique while throwing passes to receivers with no defenders last Thursday.

In the regular season, his first with the Seahawks, Darnold passed for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions en route to his second straight Pro Bowl selection. He led Seattle to a 14-3 record and the NFC’s top seed.

Looking back on Saturday’s win, Darnold said he was confident he was going to be OK before the game started.

“To be honest,” Darnold said, “once I came out in warmups and felt good throwing the ball, I was confident about going out there and letting it rip.”

Holani set to return to practice

Reserve running back George Holani was designated for return to practice Wednesday. Holani, 26, landed on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring during the Seahawks’ 30-24 win against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 23.

“It feels great to be back with the guys,” Holani said before Wednesday’s practice. “Been a while, so I’m excited to get back out there.”

Should Holani, who rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in the regular season, be activated for the NFC championship game, he would likely serve as the backup to Kenneth Walker III.

Running back Zach Charbonnet, who led the Seahawks with 12 rushing touchdowns during the regular season, is out for the remainder of the playoffs with a knee injury that requires surgery. Holani’s potential return could be key for the Seahawks.

“Yeah, George is in great shape,” Macdonald said. “Working his tail off. Excited to get him out there.”

