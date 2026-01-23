Seahawks activate RB George Holani and TE Elijah Arroyo from IR ahead of NFC Championship game

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks reserve running back George Holani and rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo were activated from injured…

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks reserve running back George Holani and rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo were activated from injured reserve Friday morning ahead of Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 26-year-old Holani landed on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring during the Seahawks’ 30-24 win against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 23.

“It feels great to be back with the guys,” Holani said before Wednesday’s practice. “Been a while, so I’m excited to get back out there.”

Holani, who rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in the regular season, could serve as the backup to Kenneth Walker III. Running back Zach Charbonnet, who led the Seahawks with 12 rushing touchdowns during the regular season, is out for the remainder of the playoffs with a knee injury that requires surgery. Holani’s potential return could be key for the Seahawks.

“Yeah, George is in great shape,” coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday. “Working his tail off. Excited to get him out there.”

Arroyo, a second-round pick out of Miami in the 2025 draft, missed the final four games of the regular season and last week’s 41-6 over the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round with a knee injury. To make room for Holani and Arroyo on the active roster, Charbonnet and guard Bryce Cabeldue were placed on injured reserve.

