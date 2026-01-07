Raiders schedule interviews with 3 coordinators for head coach position

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have scheduled interviews this week with three coordinators for their coaching position…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have scheduled interviews this week with three coordinators for their coaching position and have requested to speak with a position coach as they look to replace Pete Carroll.

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Kansas City Chiefs OC Matt Nagy have scheduled interviews. The Raiders requested an interview with Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb.

Joseph, Kubiak and Webb are able to interview this week because their teams received first-round byes for the opening of the NFL playoffs this weekend. Nagy is available because the Chiefs’ season is over.

Joseph and Nagy have head coaching experience. Joseph went 11-21 in 2017-18 with the Broncos. Nagy was 34-31 in 2018-21 with Chicago, took the Bears to two playoff appearances and was the AP Coach of the Year in 2018 after going 12-4.

Under Joseph, the Broncos have allowed 278.2 yards per game, second only to Houston by a yard. Denver was third in scoring defense at 18.3 points per game. His defense also allowed 18.4 points 2024 for third best.

Kubiak’s Seahawks offense led by quarterback Sam Darnold was third in points per game (28.4) and tied with San Francisco for seventh in average yardage (351.4).

The Chiefs under Nagy had underwhelming numbers — 320.6 yards per game and a 21.3-point average — but Kansas City dealt with a number of injuries. He has been on the staffs of three Chiefs teams that made the Super Bowl and two that won it.

Webb is just 30 but is considered a possible up-and-comer. His work with quarterback Bo Nix is a big reason the Broncos captured the top seed in the AFC, and the Raiders have the top pick in this year’s draft and could select Heisman Trophy-winning QB Fernando Mendoza. Webb played the position for six NFL seasons.

The Raiders fired Carroll on Monday after he went 3-14 in his one season. This will be the third year in a row Las Vegas will enter a season with a different coach.

