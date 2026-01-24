Raiders interview former Giants coach Brian Daboll for head coaching job

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders interviewed former New York Giants coach Brian Daboll on Saturday for their…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders interviewed former New York Giants coach Brian Daboll on Saturday for their head coaching position.

Daboll coached the Giants from 2022 until midway through this season when the club fired him after a 2-8 start. He was 20-40-1.

In his first season, the Giants went 9-7-1 and won a playoff game. Daboll was named Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year.

He also was Buffalo’s offensive coordinator from 2018-21, overseeing Josh Allen’s development. Daboll was named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020 after Allen passed for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns.

The Raiders own the top pick in this year’s draft and are expected to take Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Indiana QB, who led his team to the national championship, declared for the draft Friday.

“He’s just a very mature young man,” Raiders minority owner Tom Brady said Friday on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” ”He’s got a bright future. Everybody coming into the league, there’s still so much room for development. Nobody’s a finished product, I don’t care if you won the Heisman or you’re the 199th pick in the draft.”

Daboll is the 15th candidate the Raiders have interviewed since firing Pete Carroll, who went 3-14 in his one season. Three candidates have taken jobs elsewhere — Jeff Hafley with Miami, Jesse Minter with Baltimore and Kevin Stefanski with Atlanta.

Another candidate, former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, appears headed to Los Angeles to be the Chargers’ offensive coordinator, but he reportedly isn’t out of the running for a head coaching job elsewhere. The Raiders’ website does not list him with the Chargers as it does with the other three who took head coaching positions.

The Raiders conducted second interviews this week with Minter and Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Other coaches under consideration are involved in conference championship games Sunday. From the Los Angeles Rams, the Raiders have interviewed offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Chris Shula and pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. The Raiders also spoke with Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb and Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

