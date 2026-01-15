Raiders have interviewed 7 head coaching candidates since firing Pete Carroll

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have interviewed seven candidates for their coaching vacancy in the two weeks…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have interviewed seven candidates for their coaching vacancy in the two weeks since they fired Pete Carroll, including former head coaches Kevin Stefanski, Vance Joseph and Matt Nagy.

Their most recent interviews were Wednesday with defensive coordinators Jesse Minter of the Los Angeles Chargers and Ejiro Evero of Carolina.

Minter just finished his second season with the Chargers under Jim Harbaugh. He held the same position under Harbaugh for the 2023 national championship Michigan team that had the country’s top-ranked defense, allowing 247 yards per game. The Chargers were fifth this season, averaging 285.2 yards allowed.

Evero has been with the Panthers the past three seasons. The Panthers were in the middle of the pack this season, allowing 327.2 yards per game.

Stefanski was a two-time AP Coach of the Year with Cleveland. He went 45-56 over six seasons, but twice took 11-win Browns teams to the playoffs. Stefanski is one of the more in-demand candidates, having also interviewed with Atlanta, Baltimore, Miami, the New York Giants and Tennessee.

The Raiders also have interviewed Denver offensive pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Davis Webb and Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

The Raiders went 3-14 this season, but they own the top pick in the NFL draft as well as nearly $90 million in salary cap space, according to overthecap.com.

