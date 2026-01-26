Patriots’ latest Super Bowl run can put cap on improbable turnaround

There’s something about second-year New England Patriots quarterbacks and playoff games in the snow. In the 2001 season, Tom Brady…

In the 2001 season, Tom Brady and New England were trailing the Oakland Raiders late in the divisional round of his first-ever playoff game, when he had an apparent fumble wiped away by the then-little known — and since-abolished — “ Tuck Rule.”

Brady took advantage of his second chance and guided the Patriots into field-goal position for Adam Vinatieri to tie the game, then drove New England to the winning kick in overtime to ignite the franchise’s run to its first Super Bowl title.

In Sunday’s AFC championship game, it was 23-year-old Drake Maye’s turn when he scored the Patriots’ only touchdown on a 6-yard run in their 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos in snowy conditions to send them back to the title game for the first time since the 2018 season.

Next is a trip to Santa Clara, California, for a Super Bowl 49 rematch against the Seattle Seahawks and a chance to put a cap on an improbable one-year turnaround in their first season under coach Mike Vrabel. The Patriots (17-3) are just the sixth team to reach a Super Bowl after winning five or fewer games in the previous season (4-13).

“I think that’s why you actually do this. You have to believe things, and sometimes before you can see them,” Vrabel said.

It’ll be a familiar venue for Maye, a North Carolina native, who attended Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara as a spectator with his father. Maye’s cheers couldn’t lift Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers to a victory that day.

But 10 years later, he’ll be back with his own opportunity to raise the Lombardi Trophy.

“Pretty cool to be full circle, going back here 10 years later, and I think it’s just a special moment for this whole team,” Maye said.

Maye called Sunday’s win “gritty” and continually praised his teammates after the MVP candidate completed just 10 of 21 passes for a season-low 86 yards. But he was backed by a defense that didn’t allow a point in 10 straight drives after allowing a first-quarter touchdown to Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

It helped New England earn its first playoff victory in Denver after losing its previous four attempts.

“The history and everything about it, it’s a new team, it’s a new era,” Maye said. “I respect and appreciate what the Patriots dynasty did, and unfortunately, they didn’t come out with some wins here, but we changed that narrative and look forward to bringing our best football to Santa Clara. That’ll be pretty special.”

What’s working

New England continues to thrive on the road and improved to 9-0 away from Massachusetts this season.

What needs help

The inclement weather certainly played a role in the Patriots’ low-scoring output Sunday. But 10 points and 3.2 yards per play won’t cut it in the Super Bowl opposite a Seahawks team that is averaging 36 points per game in the playoffs.

“It’s hard to find ways to win, especially in the postseason,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. “It’s never going to look good. It ended up 10-7 this week. The object of the game is to score more than the opponents.”

Stock up

The Patriots defense. The 26 points the Patriots have allowed this postseason are the fewest in a three-game playoff span since the 2000 Ravens allowed 23 during their Super Bowl-winning run.

New England has also held opponents to just 209.7 yards per game while getting 12 sacks and forcing 12 turnovers.

Stock down

Offensive line. Maye was sacked five times against the Broncos, bringing his total to 15 through three playoff games. That’s more than any other quarterback this postseason.

Injuries

Linebacker Robert Spillane left in the first quarter with an ankle issue.

Key number

1 — Maye is the first quarterback in NFL history to win three playoff games against top five total defenses in a single postseason (Chargers fifth, Texans first, Broncos second).

Up next

The Patriots will play for the franchise’s seventh Super Bowl win, which would break a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in NFL history.

