Panthers starting left tackle Ickey Ekwonu out after right knee injury vs. Rams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting left tackle Ickey Ekwonu has been ruled out of the remainder of Saturday’s…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting left tackle Ickey Ekwonu has been ruled out of the remainder of Saturday’s wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams with a right knee injury.

Ekwonu went down on Carolina’s second possession holding his knee following a Rams sack and remained on the ground for several minutes as several players gathered around him on one knee.

Ekwonu eventually got up and walked off the field under his own power. But after being examined by the medical staff, he climbed onto the cart and headed to the locker room.

Yosh Nijman replaced Ekwonu at left tackle.

Not long after Ekwonu went down, Panthers right guard Robert Hunt headed to the blue medical tent with a pectoral injury, tossing his helmet in frustration as he reached the sideline. Hunt, who had returned this week after missing 15 games with a torn triceps and was hoping to provide a boost to the running game, missed two offensive series but was able to return in the second half.

For the Rams, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon left with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. He was downgraded to out in the third quarter.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.