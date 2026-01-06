Panthers eager to revive slumping running game in home playoff matchup with Rams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rico Dowdle and the NFC South champion Carolina Panthers are aiming to revive a slumping running…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rico Dowdle and the NFC South champion Carolina Panthers are aiming to revive a slumping running game on Saturday when they host the Los Angeles Rams in the franchise’s first home playoff game in a decade.

Failure to do so will almost certainly result in an early exit from the postseason for the double-digit underdog Panthers.

Carolina climbed into playoff contention midseason largely behind Dowdle, who put up record numbers over a four-game span. But since the Panthers ran it a season-high 40 times for 164 yards in a 31-28 upset win over the Rams on Nov. 30, the run game has been on a steady decline. That correlates with three losses in their last four games.

Dowdle hasn’t eclipsed 60 yards rushing in the last eight games, and backup Chuba Hubbard has struggled to find his mojo as well after running for nearly 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago.

Since his arrival in 2024, Panthers coach Dave Canales has stressed the importance of being able to run the ball late in the season.

Yet when the Panthers needed to do it the most against Tampa Bay in Week 18 — a game which would’ve allowed them to clinch the outright division title with a win — they managed a season-low 19 yards on 10 carries on a soggy track at Raymond James Stadium.

Canales said it will take a “full group effort” to turn things around this week.

“Starts with me and the coaching staff, making sure that we have the right plan together for our guys,” Canales said. “And then it starts up front with the O-line, the blocking, the combos, making sure we’re moving guys off the spot to get the play started.

“And then once the backs have the ball, just looking for that violent style of play that we saw that we know they can, and return to that and make sure we’re getting efficient runs on a consistent basis,” he added.

In recent weeks, opposing defenses have been able to blow up some plays with run blitzes, getting hands on Dowdle and Hubbard before they’ve had a chance to pick up a head of steam.

“We cannot let people run through the line of scrimmage. Safeties, linebackers cannot run through the line of scrimmage,” Canales said. “Our combintation blocks have to be excellent. We’ve got to make sure it’s covered up so that the backs can press the line of scrimmage and make decisions from there.”

Panthers guard Austin Corbett hinted that teams have been playing the Panthers differently since that Rams win, but did not elaborate.

“Defenses do a great job of looking at film and changing what they do,” Corbett said. “At the same time (during the last half of the season), Bryce has been able to sling it and is throwing touchdowns. So it’s just a matter of taking what is given to you.”

With the run game flowing, Young had his most productive game of the year against the Rams.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft completed 15 of 20 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns to finish with a 147.1 QB rating, the second highest in the franchise’s 31-year history. So the Panthers were able to strike a solid balance of run and pass in what amounted to their best offensive game.

Carolina may get some help on the O-line this week against the league’s 12th-ranked run defense.

Robert Hunt, who inked a five-year, $100 million contract last season, could return to action this week if he’s cleared by the medical staff. Hunt hasn’t played since tearing his triceps in Week 2, but when healthy is considered the team’s best run blocker.

Backup Chandler Zavala, a key reserve, could also return from injured reserve.

First down will be huge for the Panthers.

Over the last four games, Carolina has averaged 3.72 yards per play on first down, well off the mark from earlier this season.

“We can’t have zeros and 1-yard gains,” Canales said. “If there’s any daylight at all, let’s get behind our pads, let’s get 2, 3, or 4. We do that twice in a row and we’re in a manageable third down. We get into these known pass situations, second and 10s, second and 9s, then we get a little bit more predictable.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.