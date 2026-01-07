Panthers defense getting reinforcements for rematch with Matthew Stafford, Rams in wild-card game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers defense made life tough for Matthew Stafford in the first meeting six weeks…

Stafford came into the game on a roll, having thrown 18 touchdowns in the previous five games and hadn’t been picked off since Week 3, but the double-digit underdog Panthers forced three turnovers and upset the Los Angeles Rams 31-28.

And that was without four defensive starters.

All four, including two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn, have since returned and will play on Saturday when the Panthers (8-9) host the Rams (12-5) in a rematch with the winner moving on to the NFC divisional playoffs. Along with Horn, safety Tre’Von Moehrig and linebackers Christian Rozeboom and Claudin Cherelus are also set to play.

“It’s good to have everybody healthy this time around. He’s a great quarterback and has been playing at a high level for a very long time,” Horn said of 37-year-old Stafford. “They have a lot of weapons, so we need everybody back. We have to find a way to take the ball away and do what we did the last game.”

Stafford led the Rams to a touchdown on the game’s first possession in Week 13, but the Panthers intercepted him on the next two drives, snapping his NFL record of 28 straight TD passes without an interception. Carolina also forced a fumble in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Stafford still found success against the Panthers, finishing the game 18 of 28 for 243 yards with two touchdown passes.

And although the Panthers won the turnover margin 3-0, they still needed a big game from Bryce Young and a late touchdown to earn the win. Young threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns while posting the QB rating of 147.1, the second highest in franchise history.

Rams coach Sean McVay called it “a humbling day” for his team.

“The big point of emphasis was the three turnovers,” McVay said. “They didn’t have any. They had some key and critical third and fourth downs. I thought they were able to run the ball and control the clock. The possessions were limited and so that was the big thing. You give them respect. They made the plays and did the things to be able to win the football game.”

Stafford, who led the league in touchdown passes and yards passing this season making him a leading candidate to win his first league MVP award, is well aware the Panthers will be at full strength this time around.

And he isn’t taking them lightly.

He said that Horn and Mike Jackson are “as good of a cornerback tandem as you will see in the league.”

“They have unique skill sets. They play to their strengths,” Stafford said. “Their defense helps those guys play to their strength and they are really good football players. As far as the backend goes, it’s about as good as we’ve seen all year and it’ll be a good challenge for us.”

The Panthers also have the benefit of having a little insight on Stafford.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was a defensive assistant with the Rams when Stafford led them to a Super Bowl championship four years ago.

Players have said Ejiro’s inside knowledge helps in game planning.

“I think (Evero) did a really good job of just creating pressure and making No. 9 (Stafford) a little more uncomfortable which allowed us to get turnovers,” said Panthers safety Nick Scott. “He’s always doing a great job of creating a clear game plan for us, so we always know what task is at hand. It’s up to us to execute it.”

So what does Stafford have to do on Saturday to tun the table on the Panthers?

“I’d like to not throw it to their team,” Stafford said. “I think that was the story of the game when you think about it. We moved the ball well in some areas. We scored a couple times in the red zone. We did some nice things, ran it well and just had the turnovers.”

AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

