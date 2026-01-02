Panthers-Buccaneers face off for the NFC South title, though Carolina can still clinch with a loss

Carolina (8-8) at Tampa Bay (7-9) Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, ESPN BetMGM NFL odds: Buccaneers by 2 1/2 Against the…

Carolina (8-8) at Tampa Bay (7-9)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

BetMGM NFL odds: Buccaneers by 2 1/2

Against the spread: Panthers 9-7; Buccaneers 5-11

Series record: Panthers lead 25-24.

Last meeting: Panthers beat Buccaneers 23-20 on Dec. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C.

Last week: Panthers lost to Seahawks 27-10; Buccaneers lost to Dolphins lost 20-17.

Panthers offense: overall (27), rush (11), pass (26), scoring (27).

Panthers defense: overall (15), rush (19), pass (14), scoring (16).

Buccaneers offense: overall (22), rush (21), pass (20), scoring (17).

Buccaneers defense: overall (20), rush (7), pass (26), scoring (22).

Turnover differential: Panthers 0; Buccaneers plus-5.

Panthers player to watch

Bryce Young. The third-year QB had one of his better games in a 23-20 win over the Bucs two weeks ago, completing 21 of 32 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading the go-ahead field-goal drive. However, Young stumbled last week and was held to 54 yards passing by the Seattle Seahawks with his longest reception going for just 8 yards.

Buccaneers player to watch

Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans could be playing his last game with the Buccaneers or in the NFL if he chooses to retire. Evans has 14 catches for 194 yards and two TDs in three games since he returned from a broken clavicle.

Key matchup

Panthers receivers vs Buccaneers secondary. Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. McMillan had six catches for 73 yards and one touchdown in the previous matchup, beating Jamel Dean on a fade for the score. Coker had three catches for 47 yards against the Bucs. Dean is out for this one and Zyon McCollum is on injured reserve so the Bucs will be without their two starting cornerbacks.

Key injuries

Panthers: The biggest injury question is whether guard Robert Hunt, the highest-paid offensive lineman in franchise history, will return this week. Hunt has been out since Week 2 with a torn biceps, but the Panthers activated his 21-day practice window this week and he has been back on the field working as a full participant. However, coach Dave Canales hasn’t said whether Hunt will play this week against the Bucs.

Buccaneers: Dean (shoulder) and OLB Anthony Nelson (knee) won’t play. … DT Calijah Kancey (pectoral) is aiming to return for the first time since Week 2.

Series notes

The Bucs had won five straight against the Panthers — including four with Baker Mayfield at quarterback — until Carolina snapped the streak two weeks ago. Mayfield is 5-1 in his career against the Panthers.

Stats and stuff

The Panthers are 3-6 in Saturday games as a franchise. … QB Bryce Young has six touchdown passes and one interception in his past four games. … RB Rico Dowdle was a huge contributor in the running game during a stretch of games where the Panthers won four of five earlier this season. However, Dowdle hasn’t eclipsed 60 yards rushing in any of his past seven games. … RB Chuba Hubbard lost a fumble against Seattle last week leading to a Seahawks touchdown. … With their two fourth down conversions vs. Seattle, the Panthers offense now has 25 this season, the most in a season by any team since at least 1978 according to Elias. Carolina surpassed its previous franchise best of 23 in 2023, and the NFL mark of 24 by Cleveland last season. … WR Tetairoa McMillan needs 71 yards to become only the second rookie in franchise history with 1,000 yards receiving. Kelvin Benjamin holds the team record (1,008) for yards receiver by a rookie. … CB Mike Jackson leads the NFL with 19 pass breakups and had an interception last week against Sam Darnold. … Rookie K Ryan Fitzpatrick has four game-winning field goals this season. … Panthers coach Dave Canales was the Buccaneers offensive coordinator in 2023. … The Buccaneers have played in nine games decided by four or fewer points this season, most in a single season in franchise history. They’re 5-4 in those games with four straight losses. … QB Baker Mayfield has thrown eight interceptions in the past seven games after only two in the first nine. … Mayfield’s 11 300-yard passing performances since arriving in Tampa Bay are tied for the fourth most in the NFL, trailing only Jared Goff (16), Dak Prescott (13) and Joe Burrow (12). … WR Emeka Egbuka needs 70 yards to become the third rookie in club history to reach 1,000, joining Michael Clayton (1,193 in 2004) and Mike Evans (1,051 in 2014). … RB Sean Tucker leads the team with seven rushing TDs.

Fantasy tip

McMillan is facing a secondary missing its two starting cornerbacks. He’s also 1 yard behind Egbuka for the rookie lead.

