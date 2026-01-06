Packers optimistic that offensive tackle Zach Tom will return for wild-card game at Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay right tackle Zach Tom could be available for the Packers’ playoff opener after…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay right tackle Zach Tom could be available for the Packers’ playoff opener after missing their final three regular-season games with a knee injury.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday he anticipates Tom will play Saturday night when the Packers (9-7-1) visit the Chicago Bears (11-6) in an NFC wild-card playoff game.

Tom hasn’t played since hurting his knee in the second quarter of a 34-26 loss at Denver that started the Packers’ four-game skid to close their regular season. Green Bay’s injury report Tuesday indicated Tom worked out on a limited basis.

“I would expect it,” LaFleur said Tuesday about the likelihood of Tom playing on Saturday.

Tom has started 51 games over four seasons since the Packers selected him out of Wake Forest in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

Tom’s return could stabilize an offensive line that already is without center Elgton Jenkins, who is on injured reserve and hasn’t played since hurting his ankle on Nov. 10.

“I think that would be a huge get,” LaFleur said. “He’s our most consistent offensive lineman. He’s one of the best I think in the league at his position. So that would definitely be a boost.”

Also Tuesday, the Packers signed quarterback Desmond Ridder to their active roster from their practice squad and released Clayton Tune, who had gone 6 of 11 for 34 yards while leading an offense consisting mainly of reserves in a 16-3 loss at Minnesota on Sunday.

Jordan Love will be Green Bay’s starting quarterback Saturday as he plays for the first time since absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter of the Packers’ 22-16 overtime loss at Chicago on Dec. 20. LaFleur said he anticipates Malik Willis being ready in a backup role for Saturday’s game.

Willis had been inactive for the Vikings game Sunday as he dealt with injuries to his hamstring and shoulder.

Other roster moves the Packers made included signing wide receivers Julian Hicks and Kisean Johnson and tight end Messiah Swinson to their practice squad.

