Packers hold out RT Zach Tom and Bears activate CB Kyler Gordon for playoff game

CHICAGO (AP) — The Green Bay Packers held out right tackle Zach Tom while the Chicago Bears activated cornerback Kyler Gordon prior to their wild-card playoff game on Saturday night.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said early in the week he expected Tom to be available after missing the final three regular-season games. The fourth-year pro made 12 starts this season.

Gordon had been sidelined since Week 13 with a groin injury and was listed as questionable. He was limited to three games this season because of a hamstring injury and the groin issue.

A second-round draft pick by Chicago in 2022, Gordon has five interceptions and 17 passes defended in 45 games.

Chicago won the NFC North in coach Ben Johnson’s first season after finishing last a year ago. Green Bay was second in the division.

