Offense? Defense? NFL experience? Giants to cast a wide net in their coaching search

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The groundwork to find the New York Giants’ next coach began not long after Brian…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The groundwork to find the New York Giants’ next coach began not long after Brian Daboll was fired in November.

Joe Schoen went to work doing research and coming up with a list of potential candidates.

Now that the NFL regular season is over, the search begins in earnest. Interim coach Mike Kafka will get a courtesy interview, though that’s just the start of the “wide net” Schoen promised to cast after ownership confirmed he’d be back for a fifth year as general manager.

“There’s no directive that it has to be an offensive guy or a defensive guy or special teams or college or whatever it may be — having head coaching experience previously,” Schoen said Monday. “There’s several criteria that we’re going to look for, leadership being an important element in the head coaching world. Football acumen will be important. Player development is very important, having a plan for player development (along with) holding people accountable and communication.”

Helping franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart take his game to the next level after an impressive rookie season is perhaps the most important job for whoever takes over. Dart on locker-cleanout day said he trusts Schoen and the owners to make the right hire and believes he can work with any coach.

“I definitely feel like there’s a relationship standpoint from a quarterback-to-head coach thing that you want, and I think that will help you play better on the field,” said Dart, who threw for 15 touchdowns and ran for nine more in his first 12 starts in the league. “You definitely want somebody who can match my intensity and I can match theirs and have the same vision and outlook of how we want things to be done and to win at the highest level.”

An older teammate invoked the name of the most recent person to win at the highest level with the Giants when asked what qualities he’d like to see in the next coach.

“Somebody that’s Tom Coughlin-esque,” veteran receiver Darius Slayton said. “It’s no mistake why he won when he was here was his personality and the way he went about his business, and I think it takes a certain type of person to be a head coach in New York. It’s tough job. It obviously comes with a lot of scrutiny, but I think you need to have a certain disposition to get the job done effectively and I feel like he probably embodies a lot of qualities that we require now.”

New York has had seven coaches since Coughlin, a two-time Super Bowl champion, retired from coaching following the 2015 season. Counting two playoff games, they have gone 45-105-1: a winning percentage of .300.

“No matter who the coach is, the players got to step it up,” said running back Cam Skattebo, who had his rookie year cut short midway through by a broken right fibula and dislocated right ankle. “We have to lead (by) example for each other.”

While prior experience running an NFL team is not a prerequisite, it doesn’t hurt the cases of Mike McCarthy, Vance Joseph or a couple of coaches who were freshly fired: Kevin Stefanski from Cleveland and Raheem Morris from Atlanta. Schoen did not know over the past eight weeks if Stefanski, Morris or others would be available, so he spent time studying coordinators as part of a much longer process than he got after taking over as GM in January 2022, when he hired Daboll days later.

“Having this runway has really helped,” Schoen said, “I feel really good about the information we’ve collected already. There’s some really good candidates on both sides of the ball, collegiately. We’re going to look everywhere.”

Offensive coordinators Klint Kubiak in Seattle and Kliff Kingsbury in Washington are among the options if the Giants look for someone known for working with QBs, such as Jacksonville found in Liam Coen for Trevor Lawrence and Chicago in Ben Johnson for Caleb Williams.

Intriguing defensive coordinators include Lou Anarumo in Indianapolis, Jeff Hafley in Green Bay and Chris Shula of the Los Angeles Rams.

Schoen cited Sean McDermott from his previous stop in Buffalo with Josh Allen and New England’s Mike Vrabel with Drake Maye as defensive-minded coaches who have overseen quarterbacks becoming elite. But he has also said he wants the next coach to be able to lead the entire team, not just Dart, who might meet a candidate along the way but won’t be asked for input on the hire.

Owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families will make the final call. Players offering their suggestions included edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux wanting “someone that pushes us” and tight end Theo Johnson a coach who can handle the pressure and get the most out of talent, while also relating to them as people.

“A leader: somebody that can lead men out to battle, somebody we want to go battle for and somebody that’s going to have your back when you’re out there on the field, somebody that’s going to uplift you when your down,” top receiver Malik Nabers said. “If we find someone that can do that, we’d be leaning to the right direction.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.