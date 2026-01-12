NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 10
L.A. Rams 34, Carolina 31
Chicago 31, Green Bay 27
Sunday, Jan. 11
Buffalo 27, Jacksonville 24
San Francisco 23, Philadelphia 19
New England 16, L.A. Chargers 3
Monday, Jan. 12
Houston 30, Pittsburgh 6
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 17
Buffalo at Denver, 4:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 18
Houston at New England, 3:00 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 25
AFC
AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed
NFC
NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed
Super Bowl LIX
Sunday, Feb. 8
At Santa Clara.
Conference Championships winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
