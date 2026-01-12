NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 10 L.A. Rams 34, Carolina 31 Chicago 31, Green Bay 27 Sunday, Jan.…

All Times EST

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 10

L.A. Rams 34, Carolina 31

Chicago 31, Green Bay 27

Sunday, Jan. 11

Buffalo 27, Jacksonville 24

San Francisco 23, Philadelphia 19

New England 16, L.A. Chargers 3

Monday, Jan. 12

Houston 30, Pittsburgh 6

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 17

Buffalo at Denver, 4:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 18

Houston at New England, 3:00 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 25

AFC

AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed

NFC

NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed

Super Bowl LIX

Sunday, Feb. 8

At Santa Clara.

Conference Championships winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

