NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

January 10, 2026, 6:36 PM

The National Football League Inactive Report.

GREEN BAY PACKERS at CHICAGO BEARS — GREEN BAY: WR Dontayvion Wicks, QB Desmond Ridder (emergency 3rd QB), CB Jaylin Simpson, DL Collin Oliver, T Zach Tom, WR Jakobie Keeney-James. CHICAGO: QB Case Keenum, DB CJ Gardner-Johnson, LB Ruben Hyppolite II, DL Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, WR Jahdae Walker, OL Luke Newman, LB Amen Ogbongbemiga.

