Miami Dolphins begin search for new GM, Mike McDaniel to be involved

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins knew for months that they’d be searching for a new general manager by the end of the 2025 season.

That search began in earnest on Monday, with the organization moving quickly to put together an early list of potential candidates.

Interim GM Champ Kelly will get a courtesy interview after stepping into the role following the firing of longtime GM Chris Grier on Oct 31. The Dolphins released six other names Monday evening, all of whom work for franchises that are currently in the postseason.

Three of those candidates have a working history with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who gave no indication during Monday’s season-ending news conference that he would not return in 2026.

“My understanding is that I’m the coach of the Miami Dolphins until told otherwise,” McDaniel said. The Dolphins have made no announcement about McDaniel’s status.

Miami will conduct an initial round of virtual interviews this week with those candidates, who include San Francisco 49ers Vice President of Player Personnel Tariq Ahmad, 49ers Assistant GM RJ Gillen and 49ers Director of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams.

McDaniel, Miami’s coach since the 2022 season, spent five seasons as an assistant in San Francisco, including as offensive coordinator in 2021.

He said Monday that he will be involved in the Dolphins’ search for a GM, though the organization’s full approach isn’t quite clear. Kelly did not speak with the media following the season, as is customary for many teams after a season ends. Neither did owner Stephen Ross.

“I’ve been in the National Football League for 20 years, so I’m a great resource for when I have overlap and working experience with people,” McDaniel said. “I’m not curating the list, that’s not my decision. I think it’s in the best interest of everyone that we hire the best person for the Miami Dolphins. The only thing that I’m really trying to do is aid, assist and help.”

McDaniel added that while he can vouch for the people he worked with in San Francisco, “I wouldn’t say it’s ideal by any stretch; I think it’s fortunate to know some guys, but ultimately, I could care less if I’ve ever worked in the same building with the best candidate and the one that should be the next general manager for the Dolphins.”

The Dolphins also have interviews scheduled with Philadelphia Assistant GM Alec Halaby, Los Angeles Rams Assistant GM John McKay and Green Bay VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Miami’s new GM will be tasked with figuring out what to do with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was benched the final three games of the season because of poor play. McDaniel already has said there will be a quarterback competition in 2026, so it is possible that Tagovailoa has played his last game for the Dolphins.

Cutting him would be expensive. Releasing Tagovailoa next year would result in a $99 million dead cap charge. If the move is designated as a post-June 1 release, those charges are split over two years, with $67.4 million allocated to the 2026 cap and $31.8 million in 2027. And if the Dolphins try to trade him, they would need to find a partner willing to take on his salary.

Beyond quarterback questions, the new Dolphins GM will need to sort out the question of Tyreek Hill’s expensive contract while rebuilding several depleted units on the roster — all on a tight budget.

