McDermott, Bills preparing for playoffs as they host Jets in possible last game at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott finds his focus being pulled in different directions ahead of Buffalo’s…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott finds his focus being pulled in different directions ahead of Buffalo’s season finale. He must decide who to play or rest ahead of the playoffs while still giving a proper send-off to Highmark Stadium in what could very well be the last game there.

One thing McDermott plans to do is find time in his schedule to appreciate the 53-year-old stadium one last time before Buffalo (11-5) closes its season against the New York Jets (3-13) on Sunday.

“It’s a unique place,” McDermott said. “I want to cherish every minute of it.”

His only disappointment is not getting enough wins to guarantee at least one more home game before the Bills move across the street to a new $2.1 billion stadium next season.

Buffalo enters the weekend as the AFC’s No. 7 seed and can rise no higher than No. 5, meaning it will open the playoffs on the road.

Because of the relatively low stakes of the game, McDermott has various options regarding his lineup.

Josh Allen, who has a sore right foot, is expected to extend his starting streak to 135 games, including playoffs — the NFL’s longest active run.

Running back James Cook could get enough playing time to help him become Buffalo’s first player to win the NFL’s rushing title since O.J. Simpson in 1976. Cook leads Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor by 47 yards.

As for the rest of the roster, McDermott will lean toward caution in resting injured players. But he also wants his team to be competitive and close the stadium with a win.

First-year Jets coach Aaron Glenn and his team have little to look forward to but another lengthy offseason after extending the NFL’s longest active playoff drought to a 15th year. New York has been outscored by a combined margin of 153-46 in its past four games, all losses.

“It gives us another chance to play against a good playoff team,” Glenn said. “There have been some improvements with this team, and we’re going to try to improve on those things while we’re also trying to improve on the weaknesses that we have.”

If there are lingering questions about Glenn’s status beyond this season, tight end Jeremy Ruckert had the coach’s back.

“He truly cares about this team. You can see every day how much time and love he puts into us,” Ruckert said. “I would go to war with him.”

McDermott is completing his ninth season and has transformed the Bills into perennial contenders. He has reached the playoffs in seven straight seasons and eight overall.

And he’s created new memories at the stadium dubbed “The Ralph” in honor of late franchise owner Ralph Wilson. The building was once home to to Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Bruce Smith and O.J. Simpson, and it has hosted the Rolling Stones and the 2008 NHL Winter Classic.

It’s where McDermott won his first game, a 21-12 decision over the Jets, to open the 2017 season. It’s where he won his first playoff game, a 27-24 victory over Indianapolis in the 2020 season before a sparse crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions. And it’s where McDermott celebrated clinching a 2024 playoff berth by making snow angels on the turf following a 35-10 win over San Francisco.

“Life moves fast, and it’s been a special place for a lot of people,” McDermott said. “We’re just excited to play one more game in this stadium, in front of our fans, and share in that moment together.”

No picks for the Jets

The Jets are on the verge of making some more dubious NFL history.

They already have the most consecutive games without an interception with 16. If New York can’t intercept a pass at Buffalo, it’ll be the first team without a pick in an entire season.

The Jets’ last interception came in last year’s season finale, when Ashtyn Davis had two against the Dolphins.

“This is a bizarre situation,” interim defensive coordinator Chris Harris said. “I’ve never seen it, but our guys are working hard, working hard, so we’ll see. I’m excited about the opportunity, though.”

Jets rookie QB Cook has learned a lot

Undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook is set to make his fourth straight start to end the season. It’s a scenario he couldn’t have envisioned after he began his career on the practice squad while Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor started.

But the former Missouri star hasn’t been fazed by much during his late-season starting stint.

“Honestly, not a ton of big surprises,” Cook said. “Getting to watch, you know, the first 15, 16 weeks of the season, I got a lot of those surprises out of the way.”

Who’s the Bills’ third-string QB?

With Shane Buechele recently signed off the Bills’ practice squad by Kansas City, Buffalo is down to two quarterbacks, Allen and backup Mitch Trubisky. The lack of a third-stringer led to a playful guessing game between McDermott and reporters over who might be the team’s emergency backup.

McDermott limited his responses to “good try” when presented with the options of tight end Dawson Knox, running back Ray Davis and offensive lineman David Edwards, all of whom have previously played the position.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.