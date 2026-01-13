Linebacker Dre Greenlaw returns from pulled hamstring as Broncos prepare for home playoff game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos began preparations for their first home playoff game in a decade with a…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos began preparations for their first home playoff game in a decade with a spirited practice Tuesday that included the return of inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who pulled his right hamstring in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 21.

“It’s good to have a healthy Dre Greenlaw back in the game,” coach Sean Payton said.

To help the top-seeded Broncos (14-3) on Saturday when they host Josh Allen and the sixth-seeded Buffalo Bills (13-5) at Empower Field.

Payton said Allen does many things well. “When you see him, the first time I really met him was out at some golf course and you realize how big he is and physical he is. So, he’s hard to bring down. … He was the difference in that game that was close last weekend (in Jacksonville).

“He’s one of the stars of our league and you see in year in and year out,” he said.

The Broncos lost 31-7 at Buffalo in the divisional round a year ago when the Bills rushed for 210 yards, including 120 by James Cook, this season’s NFL rushing champ. That debacle led Denver to sign free agents Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga in the offseason.

“We were looking to improve our team, and man, we knew we were playing a real good team a year ago. So, there were a lot of things that we felt coming away from a game like that, hey, we’re not there yet. But we need to improve,” Payton said. “Certainly, those are players that help us in that regard.”

Hufanga earned second-team All-Pro honors, but Greenlaw had a trying season as he dealt with a quadriceps injury to start the season and the pulled hamstring to end it as he missed Denver’s final two regular-season games.

Payton said that he figured during the Broncos’ 31-7 loss at Buffalo last year that “we need to figure out a way to get these games at home.”

They get that chance now that they earned the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed and the conference’s sole first-round bye.

“It was the same way I felt in that first year in ‘06 in New Orleans when we lost in Chicago in the championship game,” Payton said. “How do we get this game (at home). Now, there’s some myths relative to the playoffs. Home field’s important relative to the crowd noise. But just look at the weekend we just had.”

Four of the six home teams lost on wild-card weekend with the Patriots and Bears the only teams that won at their stadium.

“So, I know our crowd will be fantastic,” Payton said. “We’ve got to be ready to play our best game.”

Broncos QB Bo Nix said he’s glad he won’t have to rely on silent counts in the rematch.

“I think it’s a lot better. I think everybody would say they’d rather be at home in this situation,” Nix said. “You know, last year was a tough environment, tough road experience, good for a young person like me to go gain that experience first year. But it’s obviously nice to be home.

“It’s nice for that challenge to be on the other side and being able to use verbal cadence, being able to talk, being able to communicate is going to be better for us at home.”

Tight end Lucas Krull (foot) also returned to practice. Asked if S Brandon Jones (torn pectoral) had a chance of returning during the playoffs, Payton said, “I don’t think so.”

