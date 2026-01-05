Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills hit the road to Jacksonville seeking to ease past playoff shortcomings

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen got his much-needed rest while still extending his starting streak to 135 consecutive…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen got his much-needed rest while still extending his starting streak to 135 consecutive games with an opening-play handoff. James Cook got his NFL rushing title, becoming Buffalo’s first player to do so since O.J. Simpson in 1976.

And the Bills produced a fitting send-off, playing what’s likely their final game at the 53-year-old Highmark Stadium on Sunday before moving into their new digs across the street next season.

Now comes the hard part: the playoffs.

Whatever warm feelings the Bills got by having fans serenade them off the field following a 35-8 thumping of the Jets must be put aside with sixth-seeded Buffalo (12-5) traveling to play AFC South champion Jacksonville (13-4) in the wild-card round on Sunday.

The outing presents a new challenge for Allen and the Bills in opening the playoffs on the road for the first time since 2019. That’s when Allen, in his second NFL season, made his playoff debut in a 22-19 overtime loss at Houston.

Though much has changed since for a player and team that would go on to win five straight AFC East titles, several familiar questions remain.

For all of Allen’s remarkable exploits, the NFL’s reigning MVP is still missing one major career checkmark — a Super Bowl appearance.

The same goes for coach Sean McDermott.

In his ninth season at the helm, McDermott deserves plenty of credit for transforming the franchise into a perennial contender. After going 17 seasons without a playoff berth, Buffalo finally broke through in McDermott’s first year, ending with a 10-3 loss in the 2017 wild-card round at Jacksonville.

And yet McDermott carries the stigma of a coach who can lead his team only so far — a criticism mentor Andy Reid faced in Philadelphia before finally winning three times in Kansas City.

In the Bills’ favor is an AFC field that doesn’t include familiar nemesis Kansas City, which has eliminated Buffalo in four of the previous five playoffs. Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who eliminated the Bills three years ago, are out, too.

Buffalo has held its own in going 3-3 against this year’s playoff teams, with the three losses decided by a combined eight points, including a 23-19 loss at Houston in November.

At issue is having to hit the road, where the Bills are 0-4 in the postseason under McDermott. Including two Super Bowl appearances, Buffalo has lost its last nine playoff outings outside of Orchard Park, New York, since a 29-10 win at Miami in the 1992 AFC championship game.

More daunting is the prospect of having to win three straight road playoff games to reach the Super Bowl. Only five teams have done so, beginning with New England in 1985 and ending with Tampa Bay in 2020.

Buffalo’s only hope at playing one more home game features the long-shot scenario of the Bills hosting the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC championship game.

McDermott doesn’t need to be reminded of what’s at stake; he previously addressed the team’s playoff shortcomings in August.

“We take a lot of pride in what we’ve done here. And nobody has more internal drive and internal expectations than I do or we do. And very confident in who we are,” McDermott said. “There’s one thing that remains. We know what that is. But you can’t get there tomorrow.”

Some four months and 12 regular-season wins later, tomorrow has arrived.

What’s working

A James Cook-led running attack in which the fourth-year player led the NFL with 1,621 yards. Buffalo’s 2,713 yards rushing this season are the third most in team history, and best since 2,974 in 1975.

What needs help

A shaky run defense. Though Buffalo limited its past two opponents to a combined 151 yards rushing, the team still allowed 2,315 yards overall, the most since 2012. The 24 touchdowns rushing scored against Buffalo are the second most in team history.

Stock up

RB Ray Davis. The second-year backup had a career-best 151 yards rushing and a TD catch while filling in for Cook, playing in front of a line featuring four backups.

Stock down

WR Josh Palmer. The prized offseason free agent fails to play up to expectations, managing just one catch on three targets for 1 yard while on the field for 63 of Buffalo’s 72 offensive snaps.

Injuries

McDermott listed rookie CB Maxwell Hairston (ankle) as week to week and said he’s unlikely to play this weekend. K Matt Prater was listed as day to day after aggravating a quadricep injury to his kicking leg. McDermott said the Bills will bring in kickers for tryouts as a precaution in case Prater can’t play.

Key number

6,000 — With 6,397 yards of offense, the Bills topped 6,000 for a sixth consecutive season and seventh time overall.

Next steps

The Bills are 0-2 against Jacksonville in the playoffs, including a 30-27 loss in the 1996 wild-card round in what was Buffalo Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly’s final game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.