Josh Allen gets a lift in helping lead Bills to wild-card playoff win over Jaguars

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For all his record-setting, highlight-reel plays, Josh Allen has always made a point to deflect the credit with a modest team-first approach.

It’s a quality, along with the quarterback’s quirky sense of humor, engaging “aw-shucks” personality, and ever upbeat demeanor that’s led to him being embraced by his Buffalo Bills teammates, staff and an entire community.

And it was on full display in the final moments of a 27-24 wild-card playoff win at Jacksonville on Sunday. With the season on the line and Buffalo trailing by four with 3:58 remaining, Allen had a brief message entering the huddle.

“I love you all,” Allen recalled saying. “I got you. You got me.”

It’s a we’re-in-this-together comment that culminated in a remarkable display of teamwork in which players carried Allen to victory — Buffalo’s first road playoff win in 33 years, and the quarterback’s first fourth-quarter comeback in 14 postseason outings.

Bruised, bloodied and limping, Allen suddenly felt as if he were floating in converting fourth-and-inches at the Jacksonville 11 with 70 seconds remaining.

After Allen was shoved forward 2 yards by fullback Reggie Gilliam, guard O’Cyrus Torrence grabbed the quarterback from behind and briefly lifted him up in a bulldozing surge that ended just short of the goal line.

Allen scored on the next play and Buffalo’s defense sealed the win with safety Cole Bishop intercepting Trevor Lawrence’s deflected pass.

For a player too often asked to carry the Bills over his eight seasons, here was a case of Allen’s teammates returning the favor literally and physically.

Though Allen did his part in a turnover-free outing in which he had a TD passing and scored two more rushing, he got support from what’s been a injury-depleted group of receivers, and an oft-maligned defense.

Khalil Shakir caught all 12 passes thrown his way for 82 yards. Late-season addition Brandin Cooks set up the decisive score by breaking free of coverage for a sliding 36-yard catch.

Buffalo’s defense continued to bend but not break. Despite allowing the Jaguars to take the lead twice in the fourth quarter, the unit forced two takeaways and made a key fourth down stop at its 9 yard-line.

It’s this type of complementary approach the Bills will once again require in traveling to face the AFC’s top seed, Denver, on Saturday.

Flawed as the Bills are in lacking an elite receiving threat and a defense that’s now allowed 150 yards rushing eight times this season, they’ve managed to make it work in winning 13 times.

Against Jacksonville, Buffalo improved to 5-3 when NFL rushing leader James Cook is held under 100 yards. More impressive is the Bills being 6-2 when allowing 150 or more yards rushing.

Much of that is the result of Allen, who has now won s ix times this season when tied or trailing in the fourth quarter — including overcoming two double-digit deficits. He’s a dual-offensive force who plays with reckless abandonment in a single-minded pursuit of a Super Bowl appearance that has eluded him in six previous postseason appearances.

“Do your job. That’s it,” Allen said as to whether he feels extra pressure.

There’s more to it than that, and something coach Sean McDermott credited Allen’s fearless play in shaping the Bills identity.

“Our guys are tough, resilient,” he said. “When your quarterback’s that type of warrior, that type of competitor, it just goes through the whole team.”

What’s working

Fourth-quarter comebacks. In winning six times when tied or trailing in the fourth quarter this season, Allen’s has gone a combined 83 of 110 for 1,016 yards with nine TDs passing and six rushing and no turnovers in the second half.

What needs help

Ground game. Buffalo’s NFL-best rushing attack was limited to an season-low 79 yards against the league’s top-ranked rush defense. Next up is facing the NFL’s No. 2 rushing defense.

Stock up

Cooks. The 12th-year player caught three of five targets for 58 yards, and showed he’s not a mere down-the-field speedster. Cooks ran to an opening in the Jaguars secondary on his 36-yard catch.

Stock down

Ray Davis. Though he was bumped by his own teammate in losing a fumble at the Buffalo 36 on a kickoff return, the second-year player and first-time All-Pro has to be more careful in protecting the football.

Injuries

WR Gabe Davis is out after tearing a knee ligament. … S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) is in jeopardy of not playing after being listed week to week by McDermott. … The Bills were already without starting LB Terrel Bernard (calf), cornerback Maxwell Hairston (ankle) and WR Joshua Palmer (ankle). … The coach said Allen is sore, while adding “he’s going to do whatever it takes to play,” after hurting a finger on his throwing hand and his knee. … McDermott said DL Ed Oliver (bicep/knee) and WR Curtis Samuel (elbow) have been cleared for practice this week, and eligible to be activated off of injured reserve.

Key number

48-10 — Allen’s record when not turning the ball over, including 7-3 in the playoffs.

Next steps

Face a short week in traveling to Denver, where the rested Broncos might still be smarting from a 31-7 loss at Buffalo in the wild-card playoff round a year ago.

