Jarrett Stidham steps in for injured Bo Nix as J.K. Dobbins returns to practice for Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver’s offensive backfield looked a whole lot different Wednesday when Jarrett Stidham stepped in at quarterback for injured starter Bo Nix and running back J.K. Dobbins returned to practice for the first time since foot surgery two months ago.

Stidham will get his first start in two years Sunday when the Denver Broncos (15-3) host the New England Patriots (16-3) in the AFC championship game.

“We all want to go out there and make him proud,” Stidham said of Nix, who’s recovering back in Alabama from surgery on his right ankle Tuesday.

What’s uncertain is whether Stidham will be handing off to Dobbins, but the veteran looked good in the portion of practice open to reporters as he ran with no limp or any apparent restrictions. He was listed as limited on the practice report.

“It would be a great boost if he’s healthy,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey said.

Dobbins sustained a Lisfranc injury to his left foot against Las Vegas on Nov. 6 that required surgery. In 10 games, Dobbins rushed for 772 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 5 yards a carry.

In the games Dobbins played, the Broncos averaged 129 yards rushing per game. In the eight games since he got hurt, they’ve averaged a little more than 100 yards a game. Their average per carry has dipped from 4.8 yards to 3.8 yards.

Stidham steps in for Nix, who broke his right ankle on Denver’s game-winning drive in overtime against Buffalo on Saturday. He underwent surgery Tuesday in Alabama.

“It was a bummer, I feel for him, just the work that he put in consistently and having the season end like this,” cornerback Pat Surtain II said. “You know, after the game emotions running high and then when I heard that news it felt like my energy was drained a little bit. I’m praying for a speedy recovery, but I’m looking forward to this week’s matchup and seeing what Stiddy got.”

Except for the preseason, Stidham hasn’t thrown a single pass since Nix beat him out for the starting job in 2024, after which Stidham insisted he was a starting-caliber NFL QB.

Sunday will mark the fifth career start for the sixth-year pro.

“He’s been waiting for this moment the entirety of his career,” McGlinchey said. “He’s more prepared than anybody would be in this situation. And he can ball. He can flat-out play quarterback and we’ve seen it every single day at practice, we’ve seen it in training camp, we’ve seen it in the preseason.

“We’re lucky to have him and we’re lucky that our team and our coaching staff and our front office invest in every situation that could possibly come up on a football field because not everybody has a quarterback waiting in the wings as talented as Jarrett.”

The Patriots, in fact, tried to lure him back to New England last spring before he chose two sign a two-year, $12 million deal to stay in Denver.

A fourth-round draft pick by New England out of Auburn in 2019, Stidham won the backup job to Tom Brady that year. When offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left the Patriots to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, he took Stidham with him.

Stidham made two starts in 2022 for the Raiders after Derek Carr was benched. He held his own against the 49ers and Chiefs, who would meet up in the Super Bowl after that season, completing 45 of 70 passes for 584 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed 14 times for 84 yards.

Stidham also started the final two games of the 2023 season in Denver after Russell Wilson’s benching, beating the Chargers and losing to the Raiders, completing 40 of 66 passes for 496 yards combined with two touchdowns and an interception.

Broncos coach Sean Payton repeated his belief Wednesday that Stidham was better than some starting quarterbacks around the league, and Surtain said he certainly carries himself like a starter.

“He’s got a type of mojo with him, a type of confidence with him that you rarely see” in a backup, Surtain said. “I’m excited for him for this opportunity. He’s got everything it takes to shine on this level.”

Sitdham said he always prepared as though he were the starter and that isn’t changing now.

“My preparation hasn’t changed one bit,” he said. “What I always go back to in any game, regular season, preseason, AFC championship, it’s still the same game. So, obviously there’s implications, winner advances, all that stuff.

“But at the end of the day it’s still football.”

