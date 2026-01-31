Giants co-owner Tisch says he never went to Epstein’s island and regrets associating with him

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch said he knew Jeffrey Epstein but denied going to his…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch said he knew Jeffrey Epstein but denied going to his island after his name was mentioned more than 400 times in files released Friday by the U.S. Justice Department.

“We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments,” Tisch said in a statement provided by the NFL team. “I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

According to emails that were among the 3 million pages of documents, Epstein connected Tisch to numerous women. Tisch, 76, was never charged with any crime connected to the investigation.

Tisch won an Academy Award in 1994 for producing “Forrest Gump” and is chairman and executive vice president of the Giants. He has been involved with the team since his father, Preston Tisch, bought 50% of it in 1991 from the Mara family.

The documents were disclosed under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the law enacted after months of public and political pressure that requires the government to open its files on the late financier and his confidant and onetime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein killed himself in a New York jail cell in August 2019, a month after being indicted on federal sex trafficking charges.

