Former Giants coach Brian Daboll agrees to become Titans offensive coordinator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is an offensive coordinator again as part of new Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh’s staff.

The Titans announced the hire of Daboll on Tuesday. The move brings two former New York head coaches together, as Daboll was with the Giants at the same time Saleh was leading the Jets.

Daboll went 20-40-1 with the Giants and was fired Nov. 10, the day after a 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears that dropped their record to 2-8. Daboll led New York to a playoff berth and was the AP NFL’s Coach of the Year his debut season in 2022, but the Giants went 11-33 the rest of his tenure.

He had interviewed a second time for the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching vacancy on Monday.

Daboll, 50, has previously been an offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and Buffalo Bills (2018-21). He also was the University of Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2017.

He was a part of five Super Bowl championships while working on Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots staffs from 2000-06 and 2013-16. Daboll also was part of Alabama’s 2017 national championship team.

Daboll is the first coach to receive both the AP NFL Coach of the Year Award and the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Award. He won the assistant coach award with Buffalo in 2020.

The Titans signed Saleh to a five-year contract last week to take over a Titans team that is coming off back-to-back 3-14 seasons. Saleh was San Francisco’s defensive coordinator this past season after going 20-36 as the New York Jets’ head coach from 2021-24.

