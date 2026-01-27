Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski praises Penix, says he has ‘ton of respect’ for new rival Mayfield

ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Stefanski praised his new quarterback and fended off an old one during his introductory news conference…

ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Stefanski praised his new quarterback and fended off an old one during his introductory news conference as the Atlanta Falcons’ coach on Tuesday.

The Falcons’ new leadership team — including Stefanski and president of football Matt Ryan — plans to evaluate every position on the roster, including quarterback. But Stefanski said he was optimistic about Michael Penix Jr.’s future in Atlanta.

“Michael, just excited about the physical gifts,” Stefanski said. “You see a player on tape that can get through progressions, can layer the ball, can push the ball to all areas of the field. Obviously, was very productive in college, has had some really, really, really good moments here in the pros. So I just see a young player that will continue to develop and continue to get better.”

Stefanski has spent time reaching out to Falcons players since he was hired on Jan. 17. He said he chatted last week in the training room with Penix, who is rehabbing a torn ACL that ended his 2025 season.

Veteran Kirk Cousins replaced Penix and led the Falcons to four straight wins to close out the season.

Cousins was signed to a four-year, $180 million deal shortly before the Falcons selected Penix with the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Penix replaced Cousins as the starter late in that season.

Stefanski and Cousins worked together with the Vikings. Stefanski was Minnesota’s quarterbacks coach in 2018 and its offensive coordinator the following season, and the Vikings’ productive offense with Cousins under center helped Stefanski land the Browns’ head coaching job in 2020.

While acknowledging his relationship with Cousins, Stefanski declined to address the veteran’s future. Cousins’ contract was restructured early this month, a move that suggests the Falcons could move on from him.

Stefanski responds to Mayfield

By joining the NFC South, Stefanski has a new rival in Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, whom he coached for two seasons in Cleveland.

Mayfield made clear in a social media post that he’s newly motivated to beat the Falcons.

“Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage,” Mayfield wrote. “Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach.”

Asked about Mayfield’s comment, Stefanski had an answer ready.

“Baker’s somebody that I have a ton of respect for as a player and a person,” he said. “I love rivalries in sports, and obviously, Buccaneers-Falcons have a great rivalry. It’s something that I’m excited about, but I would not get into the specifics of those types of things other than to say I have a ton of respect for Baker as a player, as a person. That’s a great team with a great player.”

Search for a GM continues

The Falcons have yet to hire a general manager to work alongside Ryan and Stefanski.

“We’ve completed a number of interviews up until this point,” Ryan said. “We’re excited about the progress, and we’ve got some in-person interviews coming up in the near future.”

The Falcons have interviewed a handful of candidates. Two of them — Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams — also interviewed for the president of football position that went to Ryan.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.