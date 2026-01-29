Drake Maye says he had a normal practice, even while listed as limited with a shoulder issue

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Drake Maye wasn’t shocked by the attention paid to the shoulder issue that landed him on…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Drake Maye wasn’t shocked by the attention paid to the shoulder issue that landed him on the Patriots’ injury report less than two weeks before the Super Bowl.

“No, I wouldn’t say I was surprised,” Maye said Thursday. “It’s the right shoulder of a starting quarterback on an NFL team. It’s pretty simple.”

Although Maye was listed as limited on Thursday, he said he went through a normal practice session as New England returned to the field to begin preparing to face the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. He was added to the injury report on Wednesday, when the Patriots estimated him as a limited participant.

Speculation about Maye’s injury began to spread the day after New England’s AFC championship game win at Denver, with observers pointing to a scramble by Maye late in the third quarter that ended with him making an awkward slide on his right side.

Maye grabbed at his throwing shoulder after the play. Following a handoff to Rhamondre Stevenson on the next play, he then shrugged his shoulder slightly in the huddle, as if loosening it up. On the ensuing play, Maye completed a 31-yard pass to Mack Hollins.

Maye insisted during a radio appearance on Tuesday that any issue with his shoulder was the result of season-long wear and tear and that he didn’t hurt it during the game.

He reiterated that stance Thursday.

“Got out there moving around for a good bit today,” Maye said. “We did a jog through, so I’m feeling good and looking forward to being ready to go. This is the game you dream of playing, so looking forward to getting out there and playing in the Super Bowl.”

Maye went 10 of 21 for 86 yards against the Broncos. He also ran 10 times for 65 yards and a touchdown. The second-year QB has not missed a game this season.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said his concern about Maye’s shoulder was minimal.

“Not much. I try not to have a whole lot of concern,” Vrabel said. “I just want to try to prepare the football team, make sure that everybody’s ready, that we all have a plan. … We’ve tried to map out the week here, week and a half, and not look at the end of it, but focus on what we can do today.”

The Patriots practice again on Friday and are off Saturday before traveling to Santa Clara, California, for Super Bowl week.

“I think that’s why you spend time and why you have good trainers,” Maye said. “It’s one of those things where it’s a long season, and sometimes things show up. I do whatever I can to feel 100 percent. I’m sure I’ll get, if not there, as close as you can — 99 percent.”

