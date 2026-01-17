Dolphins interview 4 more candidates in their head coaching search

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins continued their search for a new head coach this week, interviewing four…

Over the past few days, the Dolphins have interviewed four defensive coordinators: the Los Angeles Rams’ Chris Shula, Jacksonville’s Anthony Campanile, San Francisco’s Robert Saleh and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Jesse Minter.

Minter, who helped the Chargers finish fifth in the league in total defense this season, also interviewed for head coach openings in Atlanta and Cleveland. Baltimore, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and Tennessee have also requested interviews.

Saleh is the only one among them with prior head coaching experience, which would be a deviation from the norm for owner Stephen Ross, who has only hired first-time head coaches during his tenure.

Campanile coached Miami’s linebackers from 2020-2023 and has a history with new Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. The two worked together when Campanile led Green Bay’s linebackers in 2024. Sullivan spent 22 seasons with the Packers before being hired as Miami’s GM earlier this month.

The Dolphins began an organizational rebuild after going 7-10 this past season. It was their second consecutive losing season, and they missed the playoffs for a second straight year. Longtime GM Chris Grier was fired in October, and McDaniel was dismissed earlier this month after four seasons.

The Dolphins have also interviewed Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, former Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski and Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

