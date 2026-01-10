Dolphins begin coaching search by interviewing Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak interviewed with the Miami Dolphins on Saturday for their…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak interviewed with the Miami Dolphins on Saturday for their head coaching vacancy.

With a new general manager in place in Jon-Eric Sullivan, the Dolphins began reaching out to potential candidates to replace coach Mike McDaniel, who was fired on Thursday after four seasons in Miami.

Sullivan agreed on Friday to become Miami’s GM, taking over the role of Chris Grier, who was fired in October after a decade-long run leading the franchise.

Kubiak is the first coaching candidate the Dolphins have publicly announced they’ve been in contact with, but more interviews will likely be completed in the coming days.

Kubiak is in his first season as Seattle’s offensive coordinator after spending one year with the New Orleans Saints in the same role. He’s also been an offensive coordinator with Minnesota. Kubiak is the son of former NFL coach Gary Kubiak, who led Denver to a Super Bowl victory a decade ago.

The 38-year-old Kubiak also recently interviewed with Baltimore and Atlanta for their head coaching vacancies. Seattle has a playoff bye this weekend as the top-seeded team in the AFC.

The Dolphins have been linked to former Baltimore coach John Harbaugh, who was fired this week by the Ravens after 18 seasons.

Other potential candidates who have a connection with Sullivan include Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley; Mike McCarthy, who coached the Packers for more than a decade; and Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, Green Bay’s linebackers coach in 2024. Campanile also coached Miami’s linebackers from 2020-23.

