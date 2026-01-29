Chris O’Leary returns to Chargers as defensive coordinator after helping Western Michigan win MAC

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Chris O’Leary has agreed to become the Los Angeles Chargers’ defensive coordinator. The Chargers announced…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Chris O’Leary has agreed to become the Los Angeles Chargers’ defensive coordinator.

The Chargers announced the hiring Wednesday of O’Leary, who returns for a second stint with the team. He worked as safeties coach during the 2024 season, coach Jim Harbaugh’s first with the Chargers.

He replaces Jesse Minter, who was hired as head coach by the Baltimore Ravens this month.

The Chargers recently hired Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator.

O’Leary spent last season as defensive coordinator at Western Michigan. The Broncos were 10-4 and won the Mid-American Conference title. They allowed 17.4 points per game, which ranked second in the MAC in scoring defense and ninth in the FBS.

In his lone season with the Chargers, O’Leary helped guide a unit that led the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 17.7 points per game. The team also was the best red zone defense in the league, allowing touchdowns on 45% of red zone drives. O’Leary will be reunited with safety Derwin James Jr., who made the Pro Bowl that season for the fourth time in his career.

O’Leary previously coached defensive backs at Notre Dame. He was a wide receiver at Indiana State in his hometown of Terre Haute.

