Carolina Panthers believe they ‘aren’t the same old’ team after close playoff loss to LA Rams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — There were plenty of questions about how the Carolina Panthers would fare in the postseason. They…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — There were plenty of questions about how the Carolina Panthers would fare in the postseason.

They repeatedly missed opportunities down the stretch to wrap up the NFC South, only to back into the playoffs with a losing record on the final day of the regular season.

Las Vegas oddsmakers sure didn’t believe in the Panthers. Carolina entered the week 200-1 longshots to win the Super Bowl — by far the lowest of any of the 14 teams in the postseason — and a 10 1/2-point home underdog to the Los Angeles Rams in Saturday’s wild-card game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

But the Panthers proved they were indeed playoff worthy — nearly pulling off a stunning upset.

“We just showed people that we aren’t the old Panthers,” cornerback Mike Jackson said.

They took the high-powered Rams to the brink of elimination before All-Pro quarterback Matthew Stafford pulled out a late 34-31 victory with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson with 38 seconds left, allowing Los Angeles to move on to the divisional playoffs and abruptly end Carolina’s season.

After the game, there was a mixture of pride and pain in the locker room. But above all, there was optimism and hope.

“This is the new standard now. We’re going to be a playoff team,” defensive lineman and team captain Derrick Brown told his teammates.

“A lot of people didn’t give us a chance,” Jackson said. “I think the spread was something crazy. So, we just showed people who we are, and we got a lot to build on.”

The biggest question entering this season was whether Bryce Young was the right guy to lead the franchise.

The No. 1 pick in 2023 showed he doesn’t lack heart, leading six winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime. He now has 12 in the past three seasons, more than anyone named Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes or even Stafford, who denied Young No. 13.

It wasn’t always pretty this season for Young, but there’s clearly something to build on.

He overcame an early interception Saturday and completed 21 of 40 passes for 264 yards, including a well-placed 7-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Coker with 2:39 left to put the Panthers ahead 31-27. He also fearlessly ran for a 16-yard TD.

“He just showed who he is, man,” Jackson said. “A lot of people talk about how little he is, how he can’t get it done, and it’s just like, he doesn’t listen to it. He is a silent killer, and I love that about him.”

The Panthers finished 8-10 overall, but took a big step — a year before most in and around the organization thought they would be competitive.

It might not have unfolded the way they wanted it to by losing four of five to close the season, but the Panthers snapped a seven-year playoff drought and dethroned four-time NFC South champion Tampa Bay to win their first division title in a decade.

“There is such a mix of emotions right now in the locker room, from guys being proud of what we accomplished and where we got, to being sick about the opportunity that was right there in front of us,” second-year coach Dave Canales said. “And that is going to sting.”

“I didn’t want it to end,” Young said. “It’s a super special group of guys in the locker room. I’m super proud of the way guys responded to adversity.”

There will be mistakes that will be questioned this week, too.

— Why did the Panthers appear to give the Rams receivers so much cushion on Stafford’s winning drive?

— Why were they unable to advance the ball a single yard on their final drive with 38 seconds left and three timeouts remaining?

Despite it all, this will go down as a season of growth for a young team.

And the future appears bright.

“They’re really creating a beautiful culture here. Guys are bought in,” safety Nick Scott said. “Hopefully, they will continue to be here and good things will happen in the future.”

Injuries

After the game, Canales said starting left tackle Ickey Ekwonu suffered a significant right knee injury in the first quarter that caused him to leave the game. The extent of the injury was not immediately known, but it’s possible it could impact Ekwonu’s availability for training camp.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn was not on the field for the Rams’ final offensive drive after leaving with a concussion, his second of the season. ___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.