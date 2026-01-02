Cardinals place WR Marvin Harrison Jr. on IR, ending disappointing second season

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals placed receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on injured reserve on Friday, ending a disappointing…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals placed receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on injured reserve on Friday, ending a disappointing season for the second-year player.

The 23-year-old left last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a foot injury and coach Jonathan Gannon already said earlier this week that he wasn’t expected to play in the finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Harrison also dealt with a heel problem and missed a few weeks because of an appendectomy.

The No. 4 overall pick out of Ohio State in 2024 played in 12 games this season, including 10 starts.

He caught 41 passes for 608 yards and four touchdowns, struggling to provide the consistent playmaking that the Cardinals expected when they selected him so early in the draft. It’s one of many reasons Arizona has fallen to the basement of the NFC West with a 3-13 record heading into Week 18.

