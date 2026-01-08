Browns begin head coach search with interviews of their coordinators, Jim Schwartz and Tommy Rees

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns opened their head coach search on Thursday by interviewing defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns opened their head coach search on Thursday by interviewing defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

General manager Andrew Berry had said he would consider both coordinators for the opening. The Browns fired Kevin Stefanski on Monday after six seasons and a 36-58 overall mark. Stefanski was a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year, but Cleveland had a 8-26 mark the past two seasons.

Schwartz, 59, has head coaching experience, leading the Detroit Lions from 2009 through 2013. He had a 29-52 overall record and led the Lions to the playoffs in 2011, three seasons after they were the first NFL team to go 0-16.

Schwartz has been the architect of one of the league’s top defenses the last three seasons. Cleveland led the league in total defense in 2023 and ranked fourth this season as Myles Garrett recorded 23 sacks and broke the NFL single-season record.

“Jim’s an outstanding football coach. We have a lot of respect for him, a lot of appreciation for him, and he has certainly earned the right for consideration,” Berry said.

Safety Grant Delpit and other defensive players are hoping Schwartz will remain, either as head coach or coordinator.

“I think it goes without saying what kind of coach he is and the energy he brings. I think coach Schwartz is going to be a great, still-got-it type of head coach. He’s a fiery guy and I’d vouch for him,” Delpit said. “I think that he’s taken our defense and brought it to an elite level and kept it there.”

Rees came to Cleveland in 2024 as tight ends coach and pass game specialist before being promoted to offensive coordinator this season. He had play-calling responsibilities for the final nine games and was credited along with quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave for Shedeur Sanders’ development during his seven games as the starter.

Rees was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama in 2023 under Nick Saban after six seasons at Notre Dame. He was quarterbacks coach at his alma mater from 2017-22 and added offensive coordinator duties in 2020.

“He’s a very talented young coordinator. He’s held in very high regard, not just in college football, but across the NFL,” Berry said.

