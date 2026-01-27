Raiders lose 2 head coach candidates as Joe Brady and Brian Daboll take new roles

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Two candidates who interviewed for the second time Monday for the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Two candidates who interviewed for the second time Monday for the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching position took jobs elsewhere Tuesday, and a third coach could be enticed to stay at his current home with a promotion.

Buffalo promoted Joe Brady from offensive coordinator to head coach, and former New York Giants coach Brian Daboll took the OC job at Tennessee under Robert Saleh.

Denver quarterbacks coach Davis Webb also interviewed with Las Vegas on Monday, but the Broncos fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Tuesday. Whether that move was an effort to keep Webb in Denver with a promotion to the vacant position for a team that was one game from making the Super Bowl remains to be seen. Because of NFL hiring rules, the Broncos must interview other candidates before filling the position.

The Raiders could focus their attention on Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who did a remote interview with the club Jan. 9. Though the Seahawks will play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 8, league rules allow the Raiders to interview Kubiak in person this week, but none has taken place so far.

Another candidate is Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who has interviewed twice with the Raiders.

Because the Raiders own the top pick in this year’s draft and are expected to take Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, team officials had hoped that would be a good selling point to candidates. The Indiana QB, who led his team to its first national championship, declared for the draft Friday.

“We have a massive opportunity in front of us this offseason to set this franchise on a course for success and provide the results that Raider Nation and the Las Vegas community deserves and expects,” general manager John Spytek said Jan. 5. “We intend to attack it full on.”

Las Vegas has interviewed 15 candidates since firing Pete Carroll, who went 3-14 in his one season.

