Bills rule out Dorian Williams with neck injury after being hurt on opening kick in divisional game

DENVER (AP) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams was ruled out Saturday after hurting his neck while making a tackle on the opening kickoff in an AFC divisional game.

Williams stayed down after the play and medical personnel brought a back brace onto the field. Williams got up and was led to the medical tent before being driven away in a cart. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

It was an injury-filled first quarter with Broncos receiver Pat Bryant ruled out with a concussion. Standout cornerback Pat Surtain II briefly left the game, too, after trying to stop Bills running back James Cook III. Surtain returned a few plays later.

Broncos receiver Troy Franklin was ruled out early in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

