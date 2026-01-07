Bills place DT Phillips on IR; sign CB Jackson off practice squad ahead of playoff game at Jaguars

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are down another defensive tackle for the playoffs after placing Jordan Phillips…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are down another defensive tackle for the playoffs after placing Jordan Phillips on injured reserve on Wednesday.

The team did not disclose the nature of Phillips’ injury, though he missed two games with an ankle issue before returning to play 18 defensive snaps in a season-ending 35-8 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. The 33-year-old Phillips is an 11th-year player who was considering retirement before signing with Buffalo for a fourth stint last summer. He had one start in 11 games.

Buffalo (12-5) opens the playoffs at AFC South champion Jacksonville (13-4) on Sunday, and is already without starting tackle Ed Oliver (torn bicep/knee).

The Bills filled Phillips’ roster spot by signing cornerback Dane Jackson off the practice squad.

Buffalo also signed quarterback Shane Buechele and rookie cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. to the practice squad. Buechele rejoins the Bills after Kansas City signed him off Buffalo’s practice squad two weeks ago. He went unclaimed after being waived by the Chiefs this week.

