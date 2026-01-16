Bills active DT Oliver and WR Samuel from IR, promote WR Hardman and RB Gore from practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills activated defensive tackle Ed Oliver and receiver Curtis Samuel from injured reserve…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills activated defensive tackle Ed Oliver and receiver Curtis Samuel from injured reserve on Friday.

The Bills also elevated receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. and running Frank Gore Jr. from the practice squad.

Oliver, a starter, has been out since Week 3 with a torn left bicep. Samuel, limited to six games during the regular season, has been out with an elbow injury. Samuel and Hardman give the banged-up Bills a fourth and fifth healthy receiver.

The AFC’s top-seeded Denver Broncos host sixth-seeded Buffalo on Saturday in a divisional playoff game.

