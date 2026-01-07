Bears’ Rome Odunze and Kyler Gordon appear poised to return against Packers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears could be getting some reinforcements for their playoff game against the Green…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears could be getting some reinforcements for their playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, with receiver Rome Odunze and cornerback Kyler Gordon likely returning from injuries.

Odunze said Wednesday that he expects to play after missing the final five regular-season games because of a foot problem, and the Bears are planning to have Gordon available for the first time since Week 13. He has been sidelined because of a groin issue.

Both players were limited on Wednesday, when the team held its first practice of the week after conducting a walkthrough the previous day.

Chicago (11-6) hosts Green Bay (9-7-1) in a wild-card game on Saturday night after winning the NFC North for the first time since 2018.

“I’m planning on playing,” Odunze said. “But I’ve been planning on playing for weeks.”

Odunze’s foot has been bothering him since October. The Bears tried to manage it by having him sit out at least one practice per week before shutting him down following the victory at Philadelphia on Nov. 28. He acknowledged his stamina isn’t all the way back but insisted he can help against Green Bay.

“I can definitely provide an asset to this offense,” he said. “It’s tough being out for five weeks and having to be on the sideline and have all that happen and go through that, the ups and downs of the season and not being able to contribute. As long as I have the option to be out there and contribute, I’m going to give it my all. I believe I can make a difference.”

The No. 9 draft pick last year, Odunze was leading the team in receptions (44), yards receiving (661) and touchdown catches (six) at the time he was shut down. He is now fourth in catches, third in yards and tied for the lead in TD receptions.

“You don’t want to be giving him way too much, and yet he’s a guy that can help us,” offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. “We’ll be evaluating that over the next three days of practice as we finalize this plan and put that stuff together. Any time that he can be a part of it, you certainly want to be able to use him and maximize the time that he’s out in the field and get him the ball. Really, it’s the same with all of our players. We always have plays for each guy specifically. We’re excited to have him back.”

Gordon, meanwhile, has been limited to three games because of hamstring and groin injuries after signing a three-year, $40 million extension in April. A second-round draft pick in 2022, he has five career interceptions.

“It gives us another playmaker,” defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. “Obviously, it’s been unfortunate we haven’t had him much this season, but he was a guy that, coming into the season, we were really excited about, and I feel like he can help us make some plays and help us win.”

Gordon missed the first four games because of the hamstring and five more because of the groin before returning for Chicago’s win at Philadelphia in Week 13. He hasn’t played since then. And with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson exiting the Detroit game because a concussion, the team could use Gordon.

“I think our plan is to have him be a part of (the game plan),” Allen said before practice. “Today will really be the first day that we get out there and go practice, get a chance to see him move around. But I’m excited about getting him back in the fold and seeing what he can do.”

Whether cornerback Tyrique Stevenson will get an opportunity to show what he can do is another issue. His role has shrunk in recent weeks, to the point that he didn’t play at all against Detroit even though he was he was healthy and available. A week earlier at San Francisco, he was in on only 25% of the snaps.

That Stevenson didn’t get onto the field against Detroit was an eye opener with Jaylon Johnson and Nahshon Wright struggling to keep up with the Lions’ speedy receivers. Johnson, a two-time Pro Bowler, is still limited because of a groin injury that required surgery. He missed 10 games, including nine in a row before returning in Week 13.

“I’m not going to get back to my full self until I get a full offseason to really attack my body head to toe and not being in having to prepare for a game, where I can just really take all the time I need to get my body back together,” Johnson said. “But right now, I’m just as best as I’m going to get out of it.” ___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

