AP NFL Award finalists

Here are the five finalists for the eight AP NFL awards that will be given out on Feb. 5, listed in alphabetical order:
MVP
Josh Allen
Trevor Lawrence
Drake Maye
Christian McCaffrey
Matthew Stafford
Coach of the Year
Liam Coen
Ben Johnson
Mike Macdonald
Kyle Shanahan
Mike Vrabel
Assistant Coach of the Year
Vic Fangio
Brian Flores
Vance Joseph
Klint Kubiak
Josh McDaniels
Comeback Player of the Year
Stefon Diggs
Aidan Hutchinson
Trevor Lawrence
Christian McCaffrey
Dak Prescott
Defensive Player of the Year
Will Anderson Jr.
Nik Bonitto
Myles Garrett
Aidan Hutchinson
Micah Parsons
Offensive Player of the Year
Drake Maye
Christian McCaffrey
Puka Nacua
Bijan Robinson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Abdul Carter
Nick Emmanwori
James Pearce Jr.
Carson Schwesinger
Xavier Watts
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Jaxson Dart
Emeka Egbuka
TreVeyon Henderson
Tetairoa McMillan
Tyler Shough
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
