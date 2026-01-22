Live Radio
AP NFL Award finalists

The Associated Press

January 22, 2026, 9:09 AM

Here are the five finalists for the eight AP NFL awards that will be given out on Feb. 5, listed in alphabetical order:

MVP

Josh Allen

Trevor Lawrence

Drake Maye

Christian McCaffrey

Matthew Stafford

Coach of the Year

Liam Coen

Ben Johnson

Mike Macdonald

Kyle Shanahan

Mike Vrabel

Assistant Coach of the Year

Vic Fangio

Brian Flores

Vance Joseph

Klint Kubiak

Josh McDaniels

Comeback Player of the Year

Stefon Diggs

Aidan Hutchinson

Trevor Lawrence

Christian McCaffrey

Dak Prescott

Defensive Player of the Year

Will Anderson Jr.

Nik Bonitto

Myles Garrett

Aidan Hutchinson

Micah Parsons

Offensive Player of the Year

Drake Maye

Christian McCaffrey

Puka Nacua

Bijan Robinson

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Abdul Carter

Nick Emmanwori

James Pearce Jr.

Carson Schwesinger

Xavier Watts

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Jaxson Dart

Emeka Egbuka

TreVeyon Henderson

Tetairoa McMillan

Tyler Shough

