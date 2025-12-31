Vikes’ McCarthy returns to practice, with progress on hand injury giving him chance to play vs. Pack

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy returned to practice on Wednesday, with his injured throwing hand improving…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy returned to practice on Wednesday, with his injured throwing hand improving enough to give him an opportunity to play in the final game of the season.

McCarthy’s participation was limited, but he said afterward he felt like “the ball was spinning” when he passed it during drills. He had a “really positive throwing session” with the coaching staff and athletic trainers the day before, coach Kevin O’Connell said.

“The plan as of right now is to give him as much as possible just so we can determine where he’s at,” O’Connell said.

The Vikings (8-8) host the Green Bay Packers (9-6-1) on Sunday, a matchup with no impact on the playoffs for either team. The Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed, the final wild-card spot, and the Vikings were eliminated from contention on Dec. 14. They have won four straight games.

The Vikings announced two days after their win over the New York Giants on Dec. 21 that McCarthy was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right hand. He was sidelined just before halftime of that game and held out of the victory over the Detroit Lions last Thursday.

McCarthy, in his first interview session with reporters in two weeks, said he didn’t know exactly when the injury occurred and indicated he’d been playing with it for awhile.

“It was just a multitude of things, things that happened over the year,” McCarthy said.

The 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft hit his throwing hand on a helmet during a follow-through on a throw in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 9. He wore a wrap in practice that week but did not miss any game time then.

McCarthy missed his entire rookie year after surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, five games earlier this season because of a sprained ankle, and another game last month while he was in the concussion protocol.

Against the Giants, he wasn’t noticeably injured until after he fumbled on a sack that was returned for a touchdown.

“I felt it right away when I went to the sideline. It was a great learning lesson for me to handle that situation a lot better in the future,” McCarthy said. “If I don’t feel like I can go, or if there’s any sort of gray, just take it into halftime, regroup from there.”

All the time lost to injuries, including perhaps playing with the hand problem, has set back his development. Playing against the Packers on Sunday would be a valuable experience for him and the team that must begin deeper discussions about his future and how to approach the quarterback position this offseason.

“Would love to get him another one, but obviously only if he’s medically cleared and can 100% do his job,” O’Connell said.

McCarthy said letting his teammates and coaches down with his performance has been the most difficult part of his season.

“It’s been a tough year, but we’ve learned a lot about each other and a lot about ourselves,” he said.

